Zinc Borate Market Size 2021 Manufacturers, Suppliers, Export Research Report and Forecast to 2027 | Borax, Lanxess, Wuwei Industrial

The report titled Global Zinc Borate Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Zinc Borate market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Zinc Borate market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Zinc Borate market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Zinc Borate market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Zinc Borate report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Zinc Borate report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Zinc Borate market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Zinc Borate market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Zinc Borate market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Zinc Borate market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Zinc Borate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Borax, Lanxess, Wuwei Industrial, Societa Chimica Larderello, Royce, Wallace FR, Taixing Fine Chemicals, C-Tech, Chuanjun, Shandong Bio, Enter Chemical, Sakai Chemical, Xusen, Lida Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product:

2ZnO·3 B2O3·3.5H2O, 2ZnO·3 B2O3, 4ZnO·B2O3·H2O, 4ZnO·6B2O3·7H2O, 2ZnO·2B2O3·3H2O

Market Segmentation by Application:

Flame Retardant and Smoke Suppressant, Compound Formulation, Others

The Zinc Borate Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Zinc Borate market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Zinc Borate market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Zinc Borate Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Zinc Borate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 2ZnO·3 B2O3·3.5H2O

1.2.3 2ZnO·3 B2O3

1.2.4 4ZnO·B2O3·H2O

1.2.5 4ZnO·6B2O3·7H2O

1.2.6 2ZnO·2B2O3·3H2O

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Zinc Borate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Flame Retardant and Smoke Suppressant

1.3.3 Compound Formulation

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Zinc Borate Production

2.1 Global Zinc Borate Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Zinc Borate Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Zinc Borate Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Zinc Borate Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Zinc Borate Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Zinc Borate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Zinc Borate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Zinc Borate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Zinc Borate Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Zinc Borate Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Zinc Borate Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Zinc Borate Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Zinc Borate Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Zinc Borate Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Zinc Borate Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Zinc Borate Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Zinc Borate Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Zinc Borate Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Zinc Borate Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Zinc Borate Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Zinc Borate Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Zinc Borate Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Zinc Borate Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Zinc Borate Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Zinc Borate Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Zinc Borate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Zinc Borate Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Zinc Borate Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Zinc Borate Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Zinc Borate Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Zinc Borate Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Zinc Borate Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Zinc Borate Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Zinc Borate Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Zinc Borate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Zinc Borate Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Zinc Borate Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Zinc Borate Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Zinc Borate Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Zinc Borate Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Zinc Borate Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Zinc Borate Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Zinc Borate Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Zinc Borate Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Zinc Borate Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Zinc Borate Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Zinc Borate Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Zinc Borate Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Zinc Borate Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Zinc Borate Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Zinc Borate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Zinc Borate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Zinc Borate Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Zinc Borate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Zinc Borate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Zinc Borate Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Zinc Borate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Zinc Borate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Zinc Borate Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Zinc Borate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Zinc Borate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Zinc Borate Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Zinc Borate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Zinc Borate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Zinc Borate Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Zinc Borate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Zinc Borate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Zinc Borate Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Zinc Borate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Zinc Borate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Zinc Borate Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Zinc Borate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Zinc Borate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Zinc Borate Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Zinc Borate Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Zinc Borate Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Zinc Borate Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Zinc Borate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Zinc Borate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Zinc Borate Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Zinc Borate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Zinc Borate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Zinc Borate Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Zinc Borate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Zinc Borate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Zinc Borate Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Zinc Borate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Zinc Borate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Zinc Borate Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Zinc Borate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Zinc Borate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Zinc Borate Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Zinc Borate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Zinc Borate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Borax

12.1.1 Borax Corporation Information

12.1.2 Borax Overview

12.1.3 Borax Zinc Borate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Borax Zinc Borate Product Description

12.1.5 Borax Recent Developments

12.2 Lanxess

12.2.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.2.2 Lanxess Overview

12.2.3 Lanxess Zinc Borate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Lanxess Zinc Borate Product Description

12.2.5 Lanxess Recent Developments

12.3 Wuwei Industrial

12.3.1 Wuwei Industrial Corporation Information

12.3.2 Wuwei Industrial Overview

12.3.3 Wuwei Industrial Zinc Borate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Wuwei Industrial Zinc Borate Product Description

12.3.5 Wuwei Industrial Recent Developments

12.4 Societa Chimica Larderello

12.4.1 Societa Chimica Larderello Corporation Information

12.4.2 Societa Chimica Larderello Overview

12.4.3 Societa Chimica Larderello Zinc Borate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Societa Chimica Larderello Zinc Borate Product Description

12.4.5 Societa Chimica Larderello Recent Developments

12.5 Royce

12.5.1 Royce Corporation Information

12.5.2 Royce Overview

12.5.3 Royce Zinc Borate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Royce Zinc Borate Product Description

12.5.5 Royce Recent Developments

12.6 Wallace FR

12.6.1 Wallace FR Corporation Information

12.6.2 Wallace FR Overview

12.6.3 Wallace FR Zinc Borate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Wallace FR Zinc Borate Product Description

12.6.5 Wallace FR Recent Developments

12.7 Taixing Fine Chemicals

12.7.1 Taixing Fine Chemicals Corporation Information

12.7.2 Taixing Fine Chemicals Overview

12.7.3 Taixing Fine Chemicals Zinc Borate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Taixing Fine Chemicals Zinc Borate Product Description

12.7.5 Taixing Fine Chemicals Recent Developments

12.8 C-Tech

12.8.1 C-Tech Corporation Information

12.8.2 C-Tech Overview

12.8.3 C-Tech Zinc Borate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 C-Tech Zinc Borate Product Description

12.8.5 C-Tech Recent Developments

12.9 Chuanjun

12.9.1 Chuanjun Corporation Information

12.9.2 Chuanjun Overview

12.9.3 Chuanjun Zinc Borate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Chuanjun Zinc Borate Product Description

12.9.5 Chuanjun Recent Developments

12.10 Shandong Bio

12.10.1 Shandong Bio Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shandong Bio Overview

12.10.3 Shandong Bio Zinc Borate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Shandong Bio Zinc Borate Product Description

12.10.5 Shandong Bio Recent Developments

12.11 Enter Chemical

12.11.1 Enter Chemical Corporation Information

12.11.2 Enter Chemical Overview

12.11.3 Enter Chemical Zinc Borate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Enter Chemical Zinc Borate Product Description

12.11.5 Enter Chemical Recent Developments

12.12 Sakai Chemical

12.12.1 Sakai Chemical Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sakai Chemical Overview

12.12.3 Sakai Chemical Zinc Borate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sakai Chemical Zinc Borate Product Description

12.12.5 Sakai Chemical Recent Developments

12.13 Xusen

12.13.1 Xusen Corporation Information

12.13.2 Xusen Overview

12.13.3 Xusen Zinc Borate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Xusen Zinc Borate Product Description

12.13.5 Xusen Recent Developments

12.14 Lida Chemical

12.14.1 Lida Chemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Lida Chemical Overview

12.14.3 Lida Chemical Zinc Borate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Lida Chemical Zinc Borate Product Description

12.14.5 Lida Chemical Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Zinc Borate Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Zinc Borate Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Zinc Borate Production Mode & Process

13.4 Zinc Borate Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Zinc Borate Sales Channels

13.4.2 Zinc Borate Distributors

13.5 Zinc Borate Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Zinc Borate Industry Trends

14.2 Zinc Borate Market Drivers

14.3 Zinc Borate Market Challenges

14.4 Zinc Borate Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Zinc Borate Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

