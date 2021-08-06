Categories
Engineering Contracting Market 2021: SWOT Analysis Of Key Driving Factors For Growing CAGR Value

Engineering Contracting

﻿The Engineering Contracting statistical surveying report is proposed to expand market openings and the potential for the makers, providers, dealers, business directors and different investors in the Engineering Contracting market. The exploration report is curated with an intend to give extensive and noteworthy experiences that could empower the Engineering Contracting industry members take legitimate choices as far as speculations and other significant choices to get a superior spot on the lookout. The information assembled in the report is fittingly organized and characterized to investigate the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the Engineering Contracting market.

The examination report considers the Engineering Contracting market as far as its extension, propels in innovation and its positive effect on the advancement, supply chains, and work plans. Because of the expanding importance, the exploration report has created industry and area explicit mediations of the Engineering Contracting market. The examination expects to disperse critical data on the worries in the Engineering Contracting market and recent developments occurring in the Engineering Contracting market. Also, improvements among strategy producers, driving undertakings, affiliations, endeavors, global and public worker's organizations, and the media is given to the market members through the report.


By Market Verdors:

ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA

Skanska AB

VINCI

HOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

POWER CONSTRUCTION CORP. OF CHINA

CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION GROUP LTD.

Ferrovial

BOUYGUES

STRABAG

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORP. LTD.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd.

CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD.

TECHNIPFMC

ROYAL BAM GROUP NV

SALINI IMPREGILO SPA

CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORP. LTD.

Fluor Corp.

CHINA NATIONAL MACHINERY INDUSTRY CORP.

CONSOLIDATED CONTRACTORS GROUP

BECHTEL

Samsung C&T

Petrofac Ltd.

EIFFAGE

LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD.

CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL ENGINEERING GROUP CORP.

GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION

OBAYASHI CORP.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

LENDLEASE CORP. LTD.

CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORP.

By Types:

General Contracting

Subcontracting

By Applications:

Infrastructure and Civil Engineering

Resource-based Engineering

Manufacturing Engineering

Engineering Contracting Market Regional Analysis Includes:

  • Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
  • Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
  • North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
  • South America (Brazil etc.)
  • The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Major Points from the Table of Contents

1 Engineering Contracting Market Overview

2 Global Engineering Contracting Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Engineering Contracting Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region)

4 Global Engineering Contracting Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

5 Global Engineering Contracting Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Engineering Contracting Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Engineering Contracting Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Engineering Contracting Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Engineering Contracting Market Forecast

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

