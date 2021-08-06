Bicycle Components Market to See Booming Growth | Giant Bicycles, Cycleurope, Currie

Bicycle Components are the parts of the bicycle which enhance the bicycle to perform well as well as look good. These components help the traditional bicycles to become a modern bicycle such as the cycle with gears. The higher authorities in different countries are making an effort to adopt bicycles as public transportation. For instance, Netherlands is one of the countries which is known as the favorite spot for cyclists, it is observed that the as the city has more than 500 km of bicycle lanes and 50% of the total traveling is done on bicycles. Hence stringent rules made by the government for the pollution-free environment are driving the industry.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Giant Bicycles (Taiwan),Atlas Cycles (India),Avon Cycles (India),Cannondale Bicycle (United States),Cycleurope (Italy),Accell Group (Netherlands),Currie Technologies (United States),Dorel Industries (Canada),Shimano (Japan),Sr. Suntour (Japan)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Derailleurs, Road Group Sets, Suspensions, Wheelsets, Gears, Brakes, Others), Application (Road/Standard Bicycle, MTB/Racing Bicycle, Kids Bicycle, E-bikes, Others), Technology Type (Electric, Conventional)



Market Trends:

Adoption of Advanced Bicycles Including E-Bikes

Adoption of Collision-Warning Sensors to Detect the Possibility of a Collision through a Laser Sensor

Increasing Trend of Bicycle Events in Different Organization in Various Countries

Market Drivers:

Increasing Preference for Green Transportation is Favoring Bicycle Components

Increasing Government Support for Green Transportation Modes is Driving the Market

Market Opportunities:

Growing Need for Riding Bicycles to Maintain Health and Fitness Will Continue to Fuel Growth of the Global Bicycle Components Market

Increasing Consumer Inclination towards Fuel Conservation is Resulting in Increased Usage of Bicycles and the Components

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

