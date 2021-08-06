Non-Woven Adhesives Market Rising Demand, Drivers, Strategies, Development Factors And Revenue Assessments

Global Non-woven Adhesives Market is accounted for $1.62 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Growing infiltration of disposable hygiene products, advancement in medical procedures and health care related practices and low production cost and waste minimization are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, Loss of bond strength of nonwoven adhesives at high temperatures is restricting the market growth.

Non-woven adhesives are generally used in non-refundable sanitation products. They are thermoplastic adhesives include antioxidants, diluents, base polymer, additives, plasticizers and tackifiers. They offer properties such as high elasticity, high cohesion strength, low odor, softness, heat resistance, and excellent processability. They are frequently engaged in applications such as feminine hygiene, baby care, and adult care.

Based on technology, Hot-melt-based adhesives have significant market growth during the forecast period and are widely used in products such as medical pads, baby diapers, tissues, and towels. These adhesives are placed in a flowing medium with a porous fabric held within the disposable item. The item changes color when the hot-melt damp indicator fabric comes in contact with the basis of moisture.

By Geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. The increasing demand from consumers for hygiene products and rapid industrialization and urbanization in these countries due to economic growth and rising populations are driving the market in the Asia Pacific. India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia are the major growth-centric markets for non-woven adhesives in Asia-Pacific.

Some of the key players profiled in the non-woven adhesives market include Cattie Adhesives, Palmetto Adhesives Company, Henkel, Guangdong Nenghui, H.B. Fuller, Savare Specialty Adhesives, Bostik, Kraton Corporation, Beardow Adams, 3M Corporation, Moresco Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Lohmann-Koester, Adtek Malaysia, Arkema, The Dow Chemical Company and Tesa SE.

Types Covered:

• Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC)

• Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

• Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO)

• Polyolefin

• Other Types

Technologies Covered:

• Hot-Melt

• Other Technologies

Channels Covered:

• Distributor

• Direct Sales

Applications Covered:

• Medical Products

• Baby Care

• Adult Incontinence

• Feminine Hygiene

• Surgical Product

• Automotive Liners and Covers

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Construction

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Other End Users

Regions Covered: