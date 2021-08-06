Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2031

Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market was valued US$ 6.8 Bn in 2017, and expected to reach US$ 10.2 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.2 % during forecast period.



Sludge generated during the wastewater treatment process typically contains a large amount of water, microorganisms, and chemical constituents. Moreover, sludge also contains harmful agents, such as heavy metals, that adversely affect the environment and cause severe health issues when directly exposed. Therefore, sludge is to be treated before disposing into the environment. Moreover, the reuse of treated sludge in agricultural processes is increasing the demand for sludge treatment.

Get Sample PDF Pages now with Some Benefits!! https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/5293

Different chemicals are used in the different stages during the sludge treatment. Industries such as food and beverage, personal care, automotive and paper and pulp are the key consumers of these chemicals due to the large production of sludge while manufacturing.

Growing industrialization, rising environmental concerns, and increasing need for sludge removal across the globe are the key factors driving the growth of the world sludge treatment chemicals market. However, factors such as high cost of sludge treatment process in conjunction with development in the water treatment process to reduce discharged sludge have hampered the market growth.

In terms of Process type, the market has been segmented into Coagulants, Flocculants, and Disinfectants. Coagulants and flocculants are used in the sludge treatment processes for removal of solids, sludge thickening, solids dewatering and many more. Coagulants occupied more than half of the market and are expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period.

Water disinfection means the removal, deactivation or killing of pathogenic microorganisms. Microorganisms are destroyed or deactivated, resulting in termination of growth and reproduction. Based on the sludge type the process is to be selected.

In terms of application, the market has been segmented into Personal care & chemicals, metal processing, Oil & gas, Food & beverages, and Pulp & paper.

The food & beverage industry segment held the highest market share sludge treatment chemicals are used in large quantities to treat wastewater that has high BOD (Biochemical Oxygen Demand) and COD (Chemical Oxygen Demand) content. In addition, the treatment of sludge generated by the food & beverage industry is foremost important, as BOD and COD have obligations in terms of public health and environmental issues. Further, the metal processing industry is expected to be the fastest growing application segment during the forecast period.

Geographically, The North America is said to have a slightly higher share than Asia Pacific owing to the mature industrial sludge treatment chemicals market in this region. The rapid increase in the population and the scarcity of pure and clean drinking water will also propel the demand for Sludge treatment chemicals in Asia pacific. In the forecast timeframe, Europe industrial sludge treatment chemicals market will exhibit slower growth than above two regions.

Key players operating in the global Sludge treatment chemicals market are BASF SE, Kemira Oyj, Ashland Inc., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Akzonobel N.V, GE Corporation, Ovivo Inc., SNF (UK) Company, Amcon Inc., Accepta Water Treatment, Ecolab Incorporated, Beckart Environment Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, and Hubbard-Hall Inc.



The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in the market.



Scope of Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market:



Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market, by Process Type

Coagulants

Flocculants

Disinfectants

Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market, by Application

Personal care & chemicals

Metal processing

Oil & gas

Food & beverages

Pulp & paper

Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/5293/Single

Key Players Analyzed in the Report

BASF SE

Kemira Oyj.

Ashland Inc.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Akzonobel N.V

GE Corporation

Ovivo Inc.

SNF (UK) Company

Amcon Inc.

Accepta Water Treatment

Ecolab Incorporated

Beckart Environment Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

Hubbard-Hall Inc.