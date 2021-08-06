Greenhouse Lights Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth Potentials | General Electric, Signify, OSRAM Licht

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Greenhouse Lights Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Greenhouse Lights market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.

General Electric Co. (United States), Signify N.V. (Netherlands), OSRAM Licht AG (Germany), Co-Unity B.V. (Toshiba) (Japan), SANlight GmbH (Austria), LumiGrow Inc. (United States), Newlux (Canada), Illumitex (United States), PARsource (United States), Heliospectra AB (Sweden), Thrive Agritech, Inc. (United States)

Greenhouse lights are used in the greenhouse sector for proper plant growth in the absence of natural light. With the advances in the technology of grow lights, the functionality is improving with efficiency and growth rates with low heat emission which can adversely impact the plants or crops. Many types of greenhouse lights are used like LED, fluorescent lights, metal halide lamps, and many others. With rising government support and investment in the greenhouse sector, the global greenhouse lighting market is expected to grow in the forecasted year..

Influencing Trends:

Increasing Use of LED-based Greenhouse Lighting with Sensor Technology

Continuous Research and Development in the Greenhouse Sector



Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Efficient and Easily Available Lights in the Greenhouse Sector in the Absence of Natural Lighting



Gaps and Opportunities:

Advancement in Lighting Technology will Boost Greenhouse Lighting Market

Rising Government Investment and Support in Greenhouse Technology

by Type (LED, Fluorescent Lights, High-Intensity Discharge lamps, Metal Halide Lamps, High-Pressure Sodium Lamps, Others), By Application (Agriculture Practices, Research, Horticulture, Others)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.) North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

(United States, Canada & Mexico) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.) Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



