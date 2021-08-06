Online Recruitment Market: Fairly Valued with a Measurable Competitive Advantage || Top Players – LinkedIn ,CareerBuilder ,Monster

Online Recruitment is a process of sourcing talent through the internet, it provides the advantage of a long time, low fees, and more opportunities towards the job seekers and can help them to quickly and easily find job opportunities. Many Major players were looking for a hustle free platform where they can online recruit the employees hence the market for online recruitment came into existence. Hence the process of online recruitment makes it easy for an employer/ employee to find their perfect match for all the designation and profiles. Thus, nowadays all the major companies are recruiting through the internet which is further driving the growth of the global online recruitment market during the forecast period.

On 10th October 2018, LinkedIn has launched a new product to help the employers to manage the sourcing, interviewing and hiring of candidates. LinkedIn is also making a foray into how it can help businesses improve their diversity, by allowing recruiters to assess the gender proportions in a pool of candidates

The Online Recruitment Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

LinkedIn (United States),CareerBuilder (United States),Monster (United States),Seek Limited (Australia),Zhilian (China),51job (China),Naukri (India),StepStone (Germany),Dice Holdings (United States),Glassdoor (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Permanent Online Recruitment, Part Time Online Recruitment), Application (Secretarial/Clerical, Accounting/Finance, Computing, Technical/Engineering, Professional/Managerial, Nursing/Medical/Care, Hotel/Catering, Sales/Marketing, Other Industrial/Blue Collar)

Market Trends:

Adoption of Social Media, Big Data, Mobile Technology, and Artificial Intelligence are Expected to Emerge in the Global Online Recruitment Market

Increase in the Use of AI-Powered Searches

Market Drivers:

Increasing Unemployed Population Globally

Growing Usage of Social Media and Easy Access to Hassle-Free Job Information

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

What are the market factors that are explained in the Online Recruitment Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How much is the Online Recruitment MarketWorth?

What is the Growth Rate of the Online Recruitment Market?

Which Segment ofthe Online Recruitment to Hold the Highest Market Share?

Which Segment ofthe Online Recruitment Market to Witness Fastest Growth Rate?

Which Region to Hold the Biggest Market Share?

Who are the Key Players of the Online Recruitment Market?

