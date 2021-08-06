Offshore Decommissioning Market Outlook: Is Growth Potential Underestimated? | Top Players – Amec Foster Wheeler ,TechnipFMC plc ,Ramboll

Offshore Decommissioning is applied when oil and gas fields end production, and those facilities are dismantled. The decommissioning offshore perform cleaning and removing all pipeline risers, all bottom-founded components, disposing of the platform in a scrap yard or fabrication yard. The global offshore decommissioning is further expected to grow due to the growing incidences of safety and the sanity of the offshore environment. Also, many key players are also developing disruptive and innovative technologies advancement in platforms for the market. The global market presents a decent growth opportunity such as improvement in regulatory frameworks and new guidelines, along with the rising inventory of structures nearing the end of life and operating beyond the lifespan. Growing government support towards the offshore decomposing also help to trigger market growth, For example, on March 2018 HM Treasury had entered into 86 decommissioning relief deeds and had made payments to one operator because it was meeting a partner operatorâ€™s share of decommissioning costs. HM Treasury paid this operator Â£45 million during 2017-18 and expects to pay it a further Â£299 million in future years.

In May 2019, Heerema announced the launch of a new company known as Fairfield Decom. It is a new platform combined with a highly experienced operator with offshore decommissioning contractors.

The Offshore Decommissioning Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Amec Foster Wheeler (United Kingdom),TechnipFMC plc (United Kingdom),Ramboll (Denmark),ABB (Switzerland),John Wood Group (United Kingdom),Tetra Technologies (United States),Heerema Marine Contractors (the Netherlands),Petrofac (Jersey),Claxton Engineering Services (United Kingdom),Aker Solutions (Norway),Af Gruppen Asa (Norway),Dnv Gl As (Norway),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Removal (Leave In Place, Partial, Complete), Services (Project Management, Engineering and Planning, Permitting and Regulatory Compliance, Platform Preparation, Well Plugging and Abandonment, Conductor Removal, Mobilisation and Demobilisations of Derrick Barges, Others (Platform Removals, Pipeline and Cable Decommissioning, Material Disposal)), Decommissioning Methods (Piece Small, Piece Large, Single Lift, Refloating), Water Depth (Shallow Water, Deepwater)

Market Trends:

Increase Number of Wells Decommissioning For Plugging and Abandonment

Market Drivers:

Growing Number of Offshore Rigs Are Reaching End of Their Production Cycle

Rising Global Need for Technical Decommissioning Specialists

Rapid Expansion of Oil and Gas Industry

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

What are the market factors that are explained in the Offshore Decommissioning Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How much is the Offshore Decommissioning MarketWorth?

What is the Growth Rate of the Offshore Decommissioning Market?

Which Segment ofthe Offshore Decommissioning to Hold the Highest Market Share?

Which Segment ofthe Offshore Decommissioning Market to Witness Fastest Growth Rate?

Which Region to Hold the Biggest Market Share?

Who are the Key Players of the Offshore Decommissioning Market?

