Sailboat Insurance Market Next Big Thing || Key Players – SkiSafe ,NBOA Marine Insurance Provider ,Leavitt Group Enterprises

The sailboat is a sailing boat propelled partly or entirely by sails, as they are available in various sizes however there is always a risk of accidents. To provide safety against accidents the sailboat insurance is done to cover the financial and human loss. The coverage and policies depend on the type of sailboat. The other types of insurance like a home or car insurance will not provide the coverage one need to insure boat. As the sailboat insurance covers the protection of the boat, humans and the accessories involved in it.

On 18th June 2019, the N&G subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group launched a small boat policy with extra features. The policy includes increased cover and leading policy features to new and existing customers with small sailing boats, dinghies, motorboats, and speedboats. The policy replaces N&Gâ€™s current Sailing Dinghy and Small Craft policies â€“ combining the best of both wording, together with the new and enhanced cover. Among the market-leading wording is â€˜new for oldâ€™ cover on damaged sails and canopies, with other insurers typically deducting a third for wear and tear before paying out.

The Sailboat Insurance Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

SkiSafe (United States),NBOA Marine Insurance Provider (United States),Leavitt Group Enterprises (United States),American Family Insurance (United States),Zurich Insurance Group (N&G) (Switzerland),Axa S.A. (France),Aviva plc (United Kingdom),State Farm (United States),Markel Corporation (United States),Kemper Corporation (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Commercial, Personal), Policies (Actual Cash Value, Agreed Amount Value, Total Replacement Value), Coverage (Trailer, Electric Trolling Motors, Extra Fuel Tanks, Detachable Canopies, Others), Sailboat (Cruising Sailboats, Racing Sailboats, Daysailers)

Market Trends:

Emerging Variusu Number of Policy Coverage in Sailboat Insurance

Increasing Use of Sailboat Insurance for Commercial Use

Market Drivers:

Need for Financial Safety and Security Associated with Watercraft Accidents and Property Damage

Rising Number of Marine Activities Across the World

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

