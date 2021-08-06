Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2026

The growing demand for intellectual property rights and royalty management solutions has been fueled by organizations’ desire to better control royalties from various accounts, improve profitability, and overall revenue. Music, media, brand licensing, high tech, consumer electronics, gaming, and other industries depend on intellectual property to succeed. The rights and royalty management solution offer a wide variety of features for handling intellectual property.

In Mar 2021, FADEL announced the integration of FADEL Rights Cloudâ„¢ with AdobeÂ® Creative Cloud through the CI HUB Connector, empowering organizations to limit liability and exposure during the creative process.

The Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

FADEL (United States),Klopotek AG (Germany),Vistex, Inc. (United States),FilmTrack (United States),Anaqua, Inc. (United States),Lecorpio (United States),CPA Global (Jersey),IPfolio (United States),Dependable Solutions (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Industry Vertical (Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Travel & Hospitality, Media & Entertainment, Government, Publishing, Education, Manufacturing, Others), Organisation Size (Large Enterprise, SMEâ€™s), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud/Hosted), Solution (Standalone, Integrated)

Market Trends:

Increase in Market Competency

Market Drivers:

Increasing Need of Continuous Upgrades in IP Rights and Royalty Solutions

Rising Demand to Defend Assets From Fraud

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

What are the market factors that are explained in the Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How much is the Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management MarketWorth?

What is the Growth Rate of the Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management Market?

Which Segment ofthe Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management to Hold the Highest Market Share?

Which Segment ofthe Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management Market to Witness Fastest Growth Rate?

Which Region to Hold the Biggest Market Share?

Who are the Key Players of the Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management Market?

