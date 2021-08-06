Industrial Floor Coating Market Analysis by Players, Regions, Market Shares and forecasts to 2026

Industrial floor coatings are used to extend the life of concrete floors in industrial facilities, warehouses, and logistic centers. These floor coatings are easy to install, seamless and easy to clean comes in a variety of colors, surface textures and with a matte and glossy finish. It can be applied to floors under most existing environmental conditions. There are different types of coatings with their mechanical properties such as hardness, durability, abrasion, impact and chemical resistance. It prevents the attack from a chemical such as those founds in oils, bleach, and cleaners. These floor coatings are designed to suit the specific condition of various industries including automotive, electronics, chemical, food and beverage and parking garages.

In June 2019, WEG Coating Business Unit, the largest manufacturer of powder coatings in Latin America launched the Urethane line floor protection product. Urethane was specifically produced for floor coating in food and beverage areas due to its high resistance to chemicals and its antimicrobial properties.

The Industrial Floor Coating Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

BASF (Germany),PPG Industries (United States),Sherwin-Williams (United States),DSM (Netherlands),Hankinson EPIC (United Kingdom),RPM International Inc. (United States),AkzoNobel (Netherlands),Nippon Paint Holdings Co. (Japan),Axalta Coating Systems (United States),Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. (Japan),Asian Paints Ltd. (India),Good Earth Minerals Pvt. Ltd. (India),Perma Construction Aids Pvt. Ltd. (India),Premium Coatings and Chemicals Pvt Ltd (India)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Automobile Industry, Food Industry, Power Plants, Heavy Electrical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Hospitals, Others), Material Types (Concerte, Mortar, Cipy, Others), Coating Type (Water Borne, Solvent Free, Acrylic), Components Type (One Component, Two Components, Three Components, More Than Three Components), Resin Types (Epoxy, Polyurethane, PMMA (Acrylic), Others), Type of Services (Installation, Re-Installation)

Market Trends:

Recent Trends in Industrial Floor Coatings are Towards Seamless Flooring

Rising Trend Due To It Extends the Service Life of Any Unprotected Concrete Floor

Market Drivers:

Industrial Floor Coatings Provide a Safe, Long-Lasting Solution for Any Industrial Environment

Growing Demand from Various Industries Such as Automotive, Chemical, Healthcare, and Others Globally

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

