Screen Printing Inks Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2021 – 2026 | DIC Corporation ,Flint Group ,TOYO INK CO., LTD.

Screen printing may be a printing technique where a mesh is employed to transfer ink onto a substrate, except in areas created impermeable to the ink by a blocking stencil. The process was called screen printing or silkscreen printing because silk was used in the process. The inks are used for different applications like dying fabrics, automobile parts, and so on.

The Screen Printing Inks Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

DIC Corporation (Japan),Flint Group (Luxembourg),TOYO INK CO., LTD. (Japan),Sakata Inx (Japan),Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA (Germany),Huber Group (Germany),T&K TOKA Corporation (Japan),Sicpa Holding SA (Switzerland),Fujifilm Corporation (Japan),Actega (Altana) (Germany)

Type (Plastisol Ink, Water-Based Ink, Discharge Ink), Application (Commercial Printing, Publication, Labels & Packaging, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)

New Trends Following More and More Vast Applications of Printing Automotive, Household Items

Growth in Customised Printing like Banners, Publications, Textile, etc.

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

