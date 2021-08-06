Prepreg Carbon Fiber set to grow according to forecast 2026 | SGL Group ,Gurit Holdings AG ,Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

The global Prepreg Carbon Fiber market is expected to witness high demand due to innovations in technology leading to advanced levels of product offerings. Carbon fiber prepreg is a pre-impregnated carbon composite fiber that does not require any addition of resins before their usage as they are already equipped with the appropriate resin/curing agent in their structure in the form of the polymer matrix. With the growing automotive industry and the increasing need for materials that will help to save fuel consumption, the market for carbon prepreg is expected to continue to increase during the forecast period. Automotive manufacturers, such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, McLaren, Chevrolet, and Lamborghini have committed themselves to increase the usage of carbon fiber, such as CFRP components in their vehicles, as they contribute to the reduction in weight.

On 2nd August 2019, Teijin Limited announced has completed the acquisition of all the shares of Renegade Materials Corporation (Renegade), a leading North American supplier of highly heat-resistant thermoset prepreg for the aerospace industry. The acquisition was completed on August 1, Eastern Standard Time.

On 18th April 2019, Toray Industries, Inc. has announced that it developed an innovative prepreg for primary structural components of aircraft that enables high-grade carbon fiber reinforced plastic molding with excellent mechanical characteristics without using an autoclave.

The Prepreg Carbon Fiber Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

SGL Group (Germany),Gurit Holdings AG (Switzerland),Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. (Japan),Axiom Materials (United States),Toray Industries (Japan),Teijin Limited (Japan),Royal TenCate N.V. (The Netherlands),Hexcel Corporation (United States),Solvay (Belgium),Park Electrochemical Corporation (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Manufacturing Process (Solvent Dip Process, Hot Melt Process), Resin Type (Epoxy, Phenolic, Thermoplastic, Bismaleimide (BMI), Polyimide, Others), End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Sports & Recreation, Automotive, Others)

Market Trends:

Increasing Demand form Wind Energy Service

Rising Usage in Commercial Aircrafts Production

Market Drivers:

Escalating Demand from Aerospace & Defense Industry

High Demand for Preferred Material for CFRP Components

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

