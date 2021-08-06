Abrasive Blasting Market is Expected to Boom Worldwide by 2026

Abrasive blasting is used to remove heavy surface materials. It is generally used in the finishing process, preparation process, and modification process. Wet blasting is a precision finishing operation, which consist of air blasted slurry. The level of cleanliness obtained in abrasive blasting depends on the type of abrasive, the force with which the abrasive particles hit the surface, and the dwell time. Sand is the most widely used blasting abrasive. Another abrasive material such as coal slag, smelter slags, mineral abrasives, metallic abrasives, and synthetic abrasives.

In Apr 2019, Graco revealed its new EcoQuip EQs Dual Line Vapor Abrasive blasting system, which is especially for industrial markets including oil and gas, marine and infrastructure. This new machine can complete large blasting jobs faster, with two outlets and 12 cubic-foot pressure pot capable of blasting up to four hours.

Major Players are:

Abrasives Inc. (United States),AB Shot Tecnics (Spain),ATI Black Diamond Granules Inc. (United States),Blastech (India),Crystal Mark Inc. (United States),Airblast (the Netherlands),Clemco Industries (United States),Empire Abrasive Equipment (United States),Graco (United States),Sinto Group (Japan),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Silica/Si Sand, Aluminum Oxide Grit, Coal Sag, Corn Cob Grit, Glass Beads, Acrylic, Crushed Glass Grit, Silicon Carbide), Application (Manual Cabinet, Rotary Basket, Rotary Table, Automated Feed Booths, Tumblers, Barrels, Oscillation Units, Blast Rooms), Methods (Air (Conventional) Abrasive Blasting, Wet Abrasive Blasting, Vacuum Abrasive Blasting, Centrifugal Abrasive Blasting, Others), Verticals (Automotive, Building & Construction, Industrial Consumer, Aviation, Others)

Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Silicon Carbide

Market Drivers:

Increase In Use of Abrasive Blast Machines in Domestic and Industrial Applications

Rising Technological Investments by Leading Players

Increased Use of Abrasive Blasting Media in Automotive Sector Is Expected To Change the Dynamics of Market in Near Fut

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

