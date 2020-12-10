Commercial Helicopters Market – Detailed analysis of current industry figures with growth opportunities and forecasts growth by 2026

The latest market research report on the Commercial Helicopters Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Commercial Helicopters Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Commercial Helicopters Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Commercial Helicopters Market research report, some of the key players are:

AgustaWestland

Bell Helicopter

Korea Aerospace Industries

Avicopter

Eurocopter

PZL Swidnik

Enstrom Helicopter

Kaman Aerospace

Sikorsky Aircraft

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Commercial Helicopters Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Commercial Helicopters Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Commercial Helicopters Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Commercial Helicopters Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Commercial Helicopters Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Commercial Helicopters Market?

• What are the Commercial Helicopters Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Commercial Helicopters Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Commercial Helicopters Market?

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Helicopters Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Commercial Helicopters Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Commercial Helicopters Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Airframe

1.4.3 Engine

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Commercial Helicopters Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Military

1.5.3 Civil & Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Commercial Helicopters Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Commercial Helicopters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Commercial Helicopters Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Commercial Helicopters Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Commercial Helicopters, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Commercial Helicopters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Commercial Helicopters Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Commercial Helicopters Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Commercial Helicopters Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Commercial Helicopters Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Commercial Helicopters Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Commercial Helicopters Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Commercial Helicopters Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Commercial Helicopters Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Commercial Helicopters Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Commercial Helicopters Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Helicopters Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Commercial Helicopters Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Commercial Helicopters Production by Regions

4.1 Global Commercial Helicopters Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Commercial Helicopters Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Commercial Helicopters Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Commercial Helicopters Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Commercial Helicopters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Commercial Helicopters Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Commercial Helicopters Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Commercial Helicopters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Commercial Helicopters Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Commercial Helicopters Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Commercial Helicopters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Commercial Helicopters Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Commercial Helicopters Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Commercial Helicopters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Commercial Helicopters Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Commercial Helicopters Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Commercial Helicopters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Commercial Helicopters Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Commercial Helicopters Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Commercial Helicopters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Commercial Helicopters Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Commercial Helicopters Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Commercial Helicopters Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Commercial Helicopters Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Commercial Helicopters Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Commercial Helicopters Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Commercial Helicopters Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Commercial Helicopters Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Commercial Helicopters Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Helicopters Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Helicopters Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Commercial Helicopters Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Commercial Helicopters Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Helicopters Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Helicopters Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Commercial Helicopters Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Commercial Helicopters Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Commercial Helicopters Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Commercial Helicopters Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Commercial Helicopters Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Commercial Helicopters Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Commercial Helicopters Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Commercial Helicopters Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Commercial Helicopters Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Commercial Helicopters Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Commercial Helicopters Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 AgustaWestland

8.1.1 AgustaWestland Corporation Information

8.1.2 AgustaWestland Overview

8.1.3 AgustaWestland Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 AgustaWestland Product Description

8.1.5 AgustaWestland Related Developments

8.2 Bell Helicopter

8.2.1 Bell Helicopter Corporation Information

8.2.2 Bell Helicopter Overview

8.2.3 Bell Helicopter Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Bell Helicopter Product Description

8.2.5 Bell Helicopter Related Developments

8.3 Korea Aerospace Industries

8.3.1 Korea Aerospace Industries Corporation Information

8.3.2 Korea Aerospace Industries Overview

8.3.3 Korea Aerospace Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Korea Aerospace Industries Product Description

8.3.5 Korea Aerospace Industries Related Developments

8.4 Avicopter

8.4.1 Avicopter Corporation Information

8.4.2 Avicopter Overview

8.4.3 Avicopter Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Avicopter Product Description

8.4.5 Avicopter Related Developments

8.5 Eurocopter

8.5.1 Eurocopter Corporation Information

8.5.2 Eurocopter Overview

8.5.3 Eurocopter Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Eurocopter Product Description

8.5.5 Eurocopter Related Developments

8.6 PZL Swidnik

8.6.1 PZL Swidnik Corporation Information

8.6.2 PZL Swidnik Overview

8.6.3 PZL Swidnik Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 PZL Swidnik Product Description

8.6.5 PZL Swidnik Related Developments

8.7 Enstrom Helicopter

8.7.1 Enstrom Helicopter Corporation Information

8.7.2 Enstrom Helicopter Overview

8.7.3 Enstrom Helicopter Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Enstrom Helicopter Product Description

8.7.5 Enstrom Helicopter Related Developments

8.8 Kaman Aerospace

8.8.1 Kaman Aerospace Corporation Information

8.8.2 Kaman Aerospace Overview

8.8.3 Kaman Aerospace Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Kaman Aerospace Product Description

8.8.5 Kaman Aerospace Related Developments

8.9 Sikorsky Aircraft

8.9.1 Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation Information

8.9.2 Sikorsky Aircraft Overview

8.9.3 Sikorsky Aircraft Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Sikorsky Aircraft Product Description

8.9.5 Sikorsky Aircraft Related Developments

9 Commercial Helicopters Production Forecast by Regions

10.1 Global Top Commercial Helicopters Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Commercial Helicopters Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Commercial Helicopters Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India

11 Commercial Helicopters Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Commercial Helicopters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Commercial Helicopters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Commercial Helicopters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Commercial Helicopters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Commercial Helicopters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Commercial Helicopters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Commercial Helicopters Sales Channels

11.2.2 Commercial Helicopters Distributors

11.3 Commercial Helicopters Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Commercial Helicopters Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Commercial Helicopters Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Commercial Helicopters Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

