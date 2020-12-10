Commercial UAV Market Share by 2026: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Leaders and Products made possible by top research firm

The latest market research report on the Commercial UAV Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Commercial UAV Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Commercial UAV Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Commercial UAV Market research report, some of the key players are:

BAE

DJI

Elbit

General Atomics

AeroVironment

Parrot

Israel Aerospace Industries

Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin

The Boeing

Textron

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Commercial UAV Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Commercial UAV Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Commercial UAV Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Commercial UAV Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Commercial UAV Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Commercial UAV Market?

• What are the Commercial UAV Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Commercial UAV Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Commercial UAV Market?

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial UAV Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Commercial UAV Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Commercial UAV Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fixed-Wing UAVs

1.4.3 Multi-Rotor Aerial Vehicles

1.4.4 Rotary Blade Type UAVs

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Commercial UAV Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Technological Applications

1.5.3 Government Applications

1.5.4 Agricultural Applications

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Commercial UAV Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Commercial UAV Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Commercial UAV Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Commercial UAV Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Commercial UAV, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Commercial UAV Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Commercial UAV Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Commercial UAV Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Commercial UAV Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Commercial UAV Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Commercial UAV Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Commercial UAV Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Commercial UAV Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Commercial UAV Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Commercial UAV Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Commercial UAV Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial UAV Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Commercial UAV Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Commercial UAV Production by Regions

4.1 Global Commercial UAV Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Commercial UAV Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Commercial UAV Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Commercial UAV Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Commercial UAV Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Commercial UAV Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Commercial UAV Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Commercial UAV Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Commercial UAV Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Commercial UAV Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Commercial UAV Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Commercial UAV Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Commercial UAV Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Commercial UAV Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Commercial UAV Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Commercial UAV Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Commercial UAV Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Commercial UAV Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Commercial UAV Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Commercial UAV Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Commercial UAV Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Commercial UAV Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Commercial UAV Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Commercial UAV Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Commercial UAV Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Commercial UAV Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Commercial UAV Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Commercial UAV Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Commercial UAV Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Commercial UAV Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Commercial UAV Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Commercial UAV Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Commercial UAV Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial UAV Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial UAV Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Commercial UAV Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Commercial UAV Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Commercial UAV Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Commercial UAV Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Commercial UAV Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Commercial UAV Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Commercial UAV Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Commercial UAV Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Commercial UAV Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Commercial UAV Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Commercial UAV Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 BAE

8.1.1 BAE Corporation Information

8.1.2 BAE Overview

8.1.3 BAE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 BAE Product Description

8.1.5 BAE Related Developments

8.2 DJI

8.2.1 DJI Corporation Information

8.2.2 DJI Overview

8.2.3 DJI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 DJI Product Description

8.2.5 DJI Related Developments

8.3 Elbit

8.3.1 Elbit Corporation Information

8.3.2 Elbit Overview

8.3.3 Elbit Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Elbit Product Description

8.3.5 Elbit Related Developments

8.4 General Atomics

8.4.1 General Atomics Corporation Information

8.4.2 General Atomics Overview

8.4.3 General Atomics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 General Atomics Product Description

8.4.5 General Atomics Related Developments

8.5 AeroVironment

8.5.1 AeroVironment Corporation Information

8.5.2 AeroVironment Overview

8.5.3 AeroVironment Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 AeroVironment Product Description

8.5.5 AeroVironment Related Developments

8.6 Parrot

8.6.1 Parrot Corporation Information

8.6.2 Parrot Overview

8.6.3 Parrot Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Parrot Product Description

8.6.5 Parrot Related Developments

8.7 Israel Aerospace Industries

8.7.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Corporation Information

8.7.2 Israel Aerospace Industries Overview

8.7.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Product Description

8.7.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Related Developments

8.8 Northrop Grumman

8.8.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Information

8.8.2 Northrop Grumman Overview

8.8.3 Northrop Grumman Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Northrop Grumman Product Description

8.8.5 Northrop Grumman Related Developments

8.9 Lockheed Martin

8.9.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information

8.9.2 Lockheed Martin Overview

8.9.3 Lockheed Martin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Lockheed Martin Product Description

8.9.5 Lockheed Martin Related Developments

8.10 The Boeing

8.10.1 The Boeing Corporation Information

8.10.2 The Boeing Overview

8.10.3 The Boeing Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 The Boeing Product Description

8.10.5 The Boeing Related Developments

8.11 Textron

8.11.1 Textron Corporation Information

8.11.2 Textron Overview

8.11.3 Textron Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Textron Product Description

8.11.5 Textron Related Developments

9 Commercial UAV Production Forecast by Regions

10.1 Global Top Commercial UAV Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Commercial UAV Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Commercial UAV Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India

11 Commercial UAV Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Commercial UAV Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Commercial UAV Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Commercial UAV Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Commercial UAV Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Commercial UAV Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Commercial UAV Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Commercial UAV Sales Channels

11.2.2 Commercial UAV Distributors

11.3 Commercial UAV Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Commercial UAV Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Commercial UAV Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Commercial UAV Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

