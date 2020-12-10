Consumer Drone Market forecast to 2026: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2026

The latest market research report on the Consumer Drone Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Consumer Drone Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

Request Free Sample Report at https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=QY5461

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Consumer Drone Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Consumer Drone Market research report, some of the key players are:

DJI

Parrot

3D Robotics

SkyTech

Walkera

WL Toys

Syms Toys

Hubsan

JJRC

Cheerson

Eachine

Blade/Horizon Hobby

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Consumer Drone Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Consumer Drone Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Consumer Drone Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Consumer Drone Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Consumer Drone Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Consumer Drone Market?

• What are the Consumer Drone Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Consumer Drone Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Consumer Drone Market?

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=QY5461

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Consumer Drone Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Consumer Drone Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Consumer Drone Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Multi-Rotor Drones

1.4.3 Nano Drones

1.4.4 Fixed-Wing Drones

1.4.5 Hybrid Drones

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Consumer Drone Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Prosumer

1.5.3 Toy/Hobbyist

1.5.4 Photogrammetry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Consumer Drone Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Consumer Drone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Consumer Drone Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Consumer Drone Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Consumer Drone, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Consumer Drone Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Consumer Drone Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Consumer Drone Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Consumer Drone Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Consumer Drone Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Consumer Drone Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Consumer Drone Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Consumer Drone Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Consumer Drone Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Consumer Drone Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Consumer Drone Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Consumer Drone Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Consumer Drone Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Consumer Drone Production by Regions

4.1 Global Consumer Drone Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Consumer Drone Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Consumer Drone Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Consumer Drone Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Consumer Drone Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Consumer Drone Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Consumer Drone Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Consumer Drone Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Consumer Drone Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Consumer Drone Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Consumer Drone Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Consumer Drone Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Consumer Drone Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Consumer Drone Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Consumer Drone Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Consumer Drone Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Consumer Drone Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Consumer Drone Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Consumer Drone Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Consumer Drone Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Consumer Drone Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Consumer Drone Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Consumer Drone Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Consumer Drone Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Consumer Drone Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Consumer Drone Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Consumer Drone Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Consumer Drone Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Consumer Drone Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Consumer Drone Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Consumer Drone Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Consumer Drone Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Consumer Drone Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Drone Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Drone Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Consumer Drone Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Consumer Drone Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Consumer Drone Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Consumer Drone Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Consumer Drone Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Consumer Drone Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Consumer Drone Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Consumer Drone Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Consumer Drone Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Consumer Drone Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Consumer Drone Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 DJI

8.1.1 DJI Corporation Information

8.1.2 DJI Overview

8.1.3 DJI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 DJI Product Description

8.1.5 DJI Related Developments

8.2 Parrot

8.2.1 Parrot Corporation Information

8.2.2 Parrot Overview

8.2.3 Parrot Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Parrot Product Description

8.2.5 Parrot Related Developments

8.3 3D Robotics

8.3.1 3D Robotics Corporation Information

8.3.2 3D Robotics Overview

8.3.3 3D Robotics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 3D Robotics Product Description

8.3.5 3D Robotics Related Developments

8.4 SkyTech

8.4.1 SkyTech Corporation Information

8.4.2 SkyTech Overview

8.4.3 SkyTech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 SkyTech Product Description

8.4.5 SkyTech Related Developments

8.5 Walkera

8.5.1 Walkera Corporation Information

8.5.2 Walkera Overview

8.5.3 Walkera Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Walkera Product Description

8.5.5 Walkera Related Developments

8.6 WL Toys

8.6.1 WL Toys Corporation Information

8.6.2 WL Toys Overview

8.6.3 WL Toys Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 WL Toys Product Description

8.6.5 WL Toys Related Developments

8.7 Syms Toys

8.7.1 Syms Toys Corporation Information

8.7.2 Syms Toys Overview

8.7.3 Syms Toys Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Syms Toys Product Description

8.7.5 Syms Toys Related Developments

8.8 Hubsan

8.8.1 Hubsan Corporation Information

8.8.2 Hubsan Overview

8.8.3 Hubsan Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Hubsan Product Description

8.8.5 Hubsan Related Developments

8.9 JJRC

8.9.1 JJRC Corporation Information

8.9.2 JJRC Overview

8.9.3 JJRC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 JJRC Product Description

8.9.5 JJRC Related Developments

8.10 Cheerson

8.10.1 Cheerson Corporation Information

8.10.2 Cheerson Overview

8.10.3 Cheerson Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Cheerson Product Description

8.10.5 Cheerson Related Developments

8.11 Eachine

8.11.1 Eachine Corporation Information

8.11.2 Eachine Overview

8.11.3 Eachine Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Eachine Product Description

8.11.5 Eachine Related Developments

8.12 Blade/Horizon Hobby

8.12.1 Blade/Horizon Hobby Corporation Information

8.12.2 Blade/Horizon Hobby Overview

8.12.3 Blade/Horizon Hobby Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Blade/Horizon Hobby Product Description

8.12.5 Blade/Horizon Hobby Related Developments

9 Consumer Drone Production Forecast by Regions

10.1 Global Top Consumer Drone Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Consumer Drone Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Consumer Drone Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India

11 Consumer Drone Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Consumer Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Consumer Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Consumer Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Consumer Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Consumer Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Consumer Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Consumer Drone Sales Channels

11.2.2 Consumer Drone Distributors

11.3 Consumer Drone Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Consumer Drone Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Consumer Drone Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Consumer Drone Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Contact Us: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Robin

Email: [email protected]