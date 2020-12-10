Crude Oil Carrier Market 2020 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2026

A new market research report on the global Crude Oil Carrier Market shed light on the effective examination techniques followed in the Crude Oil Carrier Market. This report summarizes the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of economic growth. The annual volume of the market is examined from the year 2020 to 2026. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.

The research report on Crude Oil Carrier Market contains an in-depth assessment of the trends influencing the industry dynamics with respect to the regional terrain and competitive arena. Besides, the study highlights the challenges this industry will face and provides insights into available opportunities. In addition, the report contains COVID-19 case studies to offer a concise picture of this business landscape to all industry participants.

Crucial pointers from the analysis of COVID-19 impact:

• Economic summary and COVID-19 status worldwide.

• Supply chain as well as demand share variations in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Crude Oil Carrier Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. Besides, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

The key players profiled in the research study of the Crude Oil Carrier Market include:

Maersk Tankers

China Shipping Tanker

Essar Shipping

Kuwait Oil Tankers

OSG Ship Management

Keystone Alaska

Shipping Corporation of India

,,,

The study on the global Crude Oil Carrier Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Crude Oil Carrier Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the Crude Oil Carrier Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Crude Oil Carrier Market. To compile the analytical study, we interviewed various sources and collected qualitative and quantitative information with key focus to determine future prospects of the Crude Oil Carrier Market. While, the secondary research studies include critical information about the industrial value chain, strategical developments by key companies and studying annual reports of the market players while tracking their key initiatives and contribution in market share.

Points Covered in the Crude Oil Carrier Market Report:

• Significant details regarding production models, market remuneration, company profile, and manufactured products is given.

• The study encloses data regarding the market share that each firm holds, along with their pricing models and gross margins.

• Vital information about volume predictions along with the revenue of each product type is documented.

• Important insights pertaining to production models, market share, and growth rate of each product segment over the assessment period are provided.

• It examines the market share for every application as well as estimates the growth rate during the study period.

• The study enumerates the competition trends and offers a granular systematic review of the industry supply chain.

• It also mentions Porter’s five forces assessment and SWOT analysis to deduce the practicability of a new project.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Crude Oil Carrier Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Crude Oil Carrier Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Crude Oil Carrier Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ultra Large Crude Carriers

1.4.3 Very Large Crude Carriers

1.4.4 Suezmax Tankers

1.4.5 Aframax Tankers

1.4.6 Panamax Tankers

1.4.7 Small Tankers

1.4.8 Medium Tankers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Crude Oil Carrier Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Transportation

1.5.3 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Crude Oil Carrier Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Crude Oil Carrier Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Crude Oil Carrier Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Crude Oil Carrier Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Crude Oil Carrier, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Crude Oil Carrier Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Crude Oil Carrier Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Crude Oil Carrier Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Crude Oil Carrier Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Crude Oil Carrier Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Crude Oil Carrier Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Crude Oil Carrier Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Crude Oil Carrier Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Crude Oil Carrier Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Crude Oil Carrier Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Crude Oil Carrier Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Crude Oil Carrier Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Crude Oil Carrier Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Crude Oil Carrier Production by Regions

4.1 Global Crude Oil Carrier Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Crude Oil Carrier Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Crude Oil Carrier Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Crude Oil Carrier Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Crude Oil Carrier Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Crude Oil Carrier Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Crude Oil Carrier Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Crude Oil Carrier Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Crude Oil Carrier Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Crude Oil Carrier Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Crude Oil Carrier Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Crude Oil Carrier Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Crude Oil Carrier Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Crude Oil Carrier Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Crude Oil Carrier Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Crude Oil Carrier Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Crude Oil Carrier Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Crude Oil Carrier Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Crude Oil Carrier Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Crude Oil Carrier Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Crude Oil Carrier Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Crude Oil Carrier Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Crude Oil Carrier Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Crude Oil Carrier Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Crude Oil Carrier Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Crude Oil Carrier Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Crude Oil Carrier Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Crude Oil Carrier Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Crude Oil Carrier Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Crude Oil Carrier Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Crude Oil Carrier Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Crude Oil Carrier Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Crude Oil Carrier Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Carrier Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Carrier Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Crude Oil Carrier Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Crude Oil Carrier Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Crude Oil Carrier Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Crude Oil Carrier Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Crude Oil Carrier Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Crude Oil Carrier Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Crude Oil Carrier Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Crude Oil Carrier Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Crude Oil Carrier Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Crude Oil Carrier Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Crude Oil Carrier Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Maersk Tankers

8.1.1 Maersk Tankers Corporation Information

8.1.2 Maersk Tankers Overview

8.1.3 Maersk Tankers Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Maersk Tankers Product Description

8.1.5 Maersk Tankers Related Developments

8.2 China Shipping Tanker

8.2.1 China Shipping Tanker Corporation Information

8.2.2 China Shipping Tanker Overview

8.2.3 China Shipping Tanker Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 China Shipping Tanker Product Description

8.2.5 China Shipping Tanker Related Developments

8.3 Essar Shipping

8.3.1 Essar Shipping Corporation Information

8.3.2 Essar Shipping Overview

8.3.3 Essar Shipping Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Essar Shipping Product Description

8.3.5 Essar Shipping Related Developments

8.4 Kuwait Oil Tankers

8.4.1 Kuwait Oil Tankers Corporation Information

8.4.2 Kuwait Oil Tankers Overview

8.4.3 Kuwait Oil Tankers Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Kuwait Oil Tankers Product Description

8.4.5 Kuwait Oil Tankers Related Developments

8.5 OSG Ship Management

8.5.1 OSG Ship Management Corporation Information

8.5.2 OSG Ship Management Overview

8.5.3 OSG Ship Management Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 OSG Ship Management Product Description

8.5.5 OSG Ship Management Related Developments

8.6 Keystone Alaska

8.6.1 Keystone Alaska Corporation Information

8.6.2 Keystone Alaska Overview

8.6.3 Keystone Alaska Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Keystone Alaska Product Description

8.6.5 Keystone Alaska Related Developments

8.7 Shipping Corporation of India

8.7.1 Shipping Corporation of India Corporation Information

8.7.2 Shipping Corporation of India Overview

8.7.3 Shipping Corporation of India Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Shipping Corporation of India Product Description

8.7.5 Shipping Corporation of India Related Developments

9 Crude Oil Carrier Production Forecast by Regions

10.1 Global Top Crude Oil Carrier Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Crude Oil Carrier Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Crude Oil Carrier Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India

11 Crude Oil Carrier Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Crude Oil Carrier Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Crude Oil Carrier Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Crude Oil Carrier Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Crude Oil Carrier Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Crude Oil Carrier Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Carrier Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Crude Oil Carrier Sales Channels

11.2.2 Crude Oil Carrier Distributors

11.3 Crude Oil Carrier Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Crude Oil Carrier Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Crude Oil Carrier Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Crude Oil Carrier Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

