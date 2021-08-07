Dietary Fiber Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dietary Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global dietary fiber market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global dietary fiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. Dietary fiber is a kind of complex carbohydrate that is essentially indigestible by the human body. These fibers are widely found in various edible products, including nuts, lentils, grains, cereals, fruits, dried peas and vegetables. A majority of these sources comprise a combination of soluble and insoluble fibers in appropriate amounts that assists in boosting the functions of the digestive system. Regular consumption of these fibers aids in reducing the chances of heart attacks, controlling sugar levels and maintaining an appropriate weight. Owing to these health benefits, consumers across the globe are widely incorporating dietary fibers in their daily diet.

Global Dietary Fiber Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing consumer preference toward maintaining a healthy lifestyle. An increase in the prevalence of various lifestyle diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs), on account of lack of physical activities and shifting dietary preferences, has resulted in the growing health-consciousness among the masses. Consequently, they are now increasingly incorporating fibrous foods into their diets while maintaining a proactive lifestyle, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the rising popularity of vegan food due to its higher nutritional value is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, enhanced preference for fiber fortification of processed food products is also anticipated to provide a stimulus to the market growth. Several regulatory bodies, such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are also undertaking initiatives and awareness campaigns to promote proper intake of dietary fibers to reduce the chances of developing disorders related to nutritional deficiencies.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill Inc.

DowDuPont

FutureCeuticals

Grain Processing Corporation

Ingredion Inc.

Kerry Group

Lonza Group AG

Nexira SAS

Roquette Frères

Südzucker

Tate & Lyle

Breakup by Type:

Soluble Dietary Fiber Inulin Pectin Polydextrose Beta-glucan Others

Insoluble Dietary Fiber Cellulose Hemicellulose Chitin & Chitosan Lignin Fiber/Bran Resistant Starch Others



Breakup by Source:

Fruits and Vegetables

Cereals and Grains

Legumes

Nuts and Seeds

Breakup by Application:

Functional Foods and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

