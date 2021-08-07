Smart Bed Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Bed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global smart bed market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart bed market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Smart bed refers to a furniture item that is equipped with sensors and other technologies for collecting data about the sleeping patterns of an individual. It also helps in tracking the sleep duration, heart rate, breathing patterns and body movements during sleep. Smart bed delivers this information to a smartphone and provides various tips on improving sleep, which further aids in enhancing the cognitive performance of the individual.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of sleeping disorders, along with the rising geriatric population, who are more prone to such ailments, is primarily driving the growth of the global smart beds market. Furthermore, the increasing investments in the healthcare sector by governments of several countries have also escalated the installation of smart beds in numerous hospitals and clinics. These beds provide various benefits, including smart fabric technology, anti-snoring features, automatic mattress firmness adjustments, adjustable bases, and smart-home connectivity, which is further driving the overall sales of smart beds. Besides this, the key market players are investing in R&D activities to introduce innovative products with several new features, such as thermostats and blood pressure measuring technology. This is expected to propel the global smart beds market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Arjo

Ascion Llc

Hi-Interiors srl

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

Responsive Surface Technology LLC

Sleep Number Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Ultimate Smart Bed

Vista Medical Ltd.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Type:

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Hospital

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

