North America Tuna Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Tuna Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America tuna market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026. Tuna is a saltwater fish that resides in subtropical and temperate waters of the Mediterranean Sea, Atlantic Ocean, and Black Sea. Some of the commonly known tuna species include skipjack, bigeye, bluefin, and albacore. It is a seafood delicacy that is generally consumed as fresh, canned, and frozen. Tuna is a rich source of magnesium, protein, amino acids, omega-3 fatty acids, iron, and vitamin A, B6 and B12. It offers several health benefits, including lowering blood pressure, strengthening bones, improving blood circulation, boosting immunity, and preventing the risk of cancer.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-tuna-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The North America tuna market is growing significantly due to the increasing consumption for convenient food products, such as canned tuna. Additionally, the rising awareness amongst health-conscious consumers regarding the consumption of fresh tuna is further fueling the market growth. The emergence of international cuisines in the region, along with the availability of different species of tuna is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-tuna-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Species:

Skipjack

Yellowfin

Albacore

Bigeye

Bluefin

Breakup by Product Type:

Canned

Frozen

Fresh

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

United States

Canada

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/