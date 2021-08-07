China Aquafeed Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “China Aquafeed Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the China aquafeed market reached a volume of around 30 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the China aquafeed market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. Aquafeed refers to the commercially produced feed for aquatic animals like fish, mollusks, crustaceans, etc. It is generally made with various raw materials and additives, such as plant bits, fish feed, fish oil, vegetable protein, grain products, etc., depending on the requirements of the animal. They come in the form of granules, pellets, or extruded bits, and are rich in nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, proteins, carbohydrates, lipids, fats, etc. Aquafeed promotes the growth, immunity, and reproduction of a farmed species by providing nutrition in a controlled and concentrated manner.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The growing consumer health consciousness, along with the rising awareness towards the quality of seafood, is augmenting the market for aquafeed in China. Moreover, the shifting consumer preferences from high-calorie food products towards a protein-rich diet, including seafood, are also propelling the market growth in the country. Additionally, the development of organic and natural ingredients-based variants of aquafeed is further catalyzing the product demand. Besides this, the implementation of several policies by the Chinese government in favor of strengthening the aquaculture industry to ramp up the production capacity is expected to drive the market for aquafeed in China over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Cargill

Alltech China

Liaoning Wellhope Agri-Tech Joint Stock Co.

Tongwei Group Co.

Aller Aqua

Nutreco

BioMar-Tongwei Biotech (Wuxi)

Charoen Pokphand Group

Breakup by Species:

Carps

Catfish

Tilapia

Shrimp

Others

Breakup by Ingredient:

Soybean

Fish Meal

Corn

Fish Oil

Additives

Others

Breakup by Additive:

Vitamins and Minerals

Amino Acids

Antibiotics

Feed Acidifiers

Others

Breakup by Product Form:

Pellets

Extruded

Powdered

Liquid

Breakup by Province:

Guangdong

Jiangsu

Hubei

Hunan

Zhejiang

Others

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

