United States Shrimp Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Outlook, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Shrimp Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the United States (US) shrimp market reached a volume of 802 Kilo Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026. A large part of the US population prefers different types of meat on a daily basis. However, owing to altering food preferences of the consumers and rising health consciousness among them, the per capita consumption of meat has declined in the recent decades. As a result, seafood products like shrimp have gained immense popularity in the country. They are now being included in several recipes such as seafood gumbo, shrimp cocktails, noodle soups and dumplings.

Market Trends:

Shrimp are highly rich in astaxanthin which averts brain cell damage, prevents numerous chronic health diseases and increases good HDL cholesterol levels in the human body, owing to which the consumption of shrimp is augmenting in the United States. Apart from this, the country is also witnessing a rise in the demand for convenient and value-added shrimp products, such as cooked shrimp, breaded shrimp, tempura shrimp and shrimp paste, which require minimal cooking. Moreover, as shrimp are low in calories and carbohydrates, they are widely being incorporated in meals by health-conscious consumers. Further, the US Government is planning to enforce rigid regulations on shrimp exports in the coming years, so as to encourage the domestic production.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Environment:

Farmed

Wild Shrimp

Breakup by Species:

Penaeus Vannamei

Penaeus Monodon

Macrobrachium Rosenbergii

Breakup by Product:

Peeled

Shell-on

Cooked

Breaded Shrimps

Breakup by Distribution Channels:

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

