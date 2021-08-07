China Hand Sanitizer Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “China Hand Sanitizer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the China China hand sanitizer market grew robustly during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the China hand sanitizer market to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2021-2026. A hand sanitizer is a liquid or gel-based antimicrobial formula that eliminates a variety of viruses, bacteria, and micro-organisms present on the skin. Its application prevents the transmission of diseases from one host to another. Sanitizers are commercially available in two forms, namely alcohol- and non-alcohol-based. Isopropyl and ethyl alcohol are the most common active ingredients added in hand sanitizers as they are effective disinfectants. Hand sanitizers are widely used in schools, hospitals, households, supermarkets, and other public places as a preventive safety measure against the transmission of any disease.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-hand-sanitizer-market/requestsample

The country-wide outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is the primary factor driving the China hand sanitizer market growth. Due to the pandemic, individuals have started taking preventive measures and are becoming conscious regarding personal hygiene to curb the transmission of the virus. Moreover, various campaigns and programs are being undertaken by the Government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to spread awareness and reinforce the utilization of using hand sanitizers, which is supporting the market growth. Furthermore, the emergence of numerous local and international vendors has enabled product availability in convenient packaging solutions and a wide variety of fragrances. This, in turn, is catalyzing the market growth across the country.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-hand-sanitizer-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Procter & Gamble

Unilever Plc

Lion Corporation

AoGrand Group Inc.

JMnano

Kao Corporation

Shanghai Jahwa United Co., Ltd

Ningbo Jiangbei Ocean Star Factory & Trading Co., Ltd,

Breakup by Product Type:

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

Breakup by Product Form:

Gel

Liquid

Foam

Spray

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Households

Restaurants and Hotels

Others

Breakup by Ingredient:

Natural

Organic

Synthetic

Breakup by Pack Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North

Northeast

East

South Central

Southwest

Northwest

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/