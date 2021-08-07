Italy Hand Sanitizer Market 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Analysis, Outlook, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Italy Hand Sanitizer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Italy hand sanitizer market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026. Hand sanitizer is a disinfecting solution that combats orally transmitted infections. Sanitizing liquid, gel, spray, wipes, foam, etc., are some of the commonly available variants. Hand sanitizers are widely used as a convenient and portable solution for assuring appropriate hand hygiene and limiting disease transmission risk.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
In Italy, the rising demand for hand sanitizers due to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is primarily driving the market growth. In line with this, the continuous launch of numerous initiatives by the Italian government for creating awareness on maintaining personal hygiene and sanitation is further augmenting the product demand. Moreover, the alarming death rate due to COVID-19 has also prompted consumers’ focus on taking precautions against disease contraction which is also propelling the market growth in Italy. Additionally, the growing prominence of organic products with natural extracts over chemical-based sanitizers, especially among health-conscious consumers, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the introduction of hand sanitizers with innovative colorants, fragrances, emulsifiers, etc., to cater to the changing consumer preferences will catalyze the product demand in Italy over the forecasted period.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
- Alcoholic
- Non-Alcoholic
Breakup by Product Form:
- Gel
- Liquid
- Foam
- Spray
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Hospital
- Households
- Restaurants and Hotels
- Others
Breakup by Ingredient:
- Natural
- Organic
- Synthetic
Breakup by Pack Size:
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Pharmacies
- Supermarkets / Hypermarkets
- Departmental Stores
- Online
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North West Italy
- North East Italy
- Central Italy
- South Italy
- Islands of Italy
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape and the profiles of key players operating in the Italy hand sanitizer market have also been provided in the report.
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
