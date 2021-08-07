North America Hand Sanitizer Market 2021-2026: Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis, and Forecast

As per recent report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Hand Sanitizer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the North America hand sanitizer market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026. Hand sanitizer is a disinfectant liquid that effectively eliminates common harmful bacteria, fungi and some hidden viruses. It is an antimicrobial formulation, which can be bifurcated into alcohol-based and alcohol-free. Hand sanitizers can effectively prevent the chain-transmission of an infectious disease. In North America, sanitizers are being widely used in educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and households.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-hand-sanitizer-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The onset of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic is one of the major factors driving the North America hand sanitizer market. Additionally, rising consciousness about personal hygiene, and inflating sales through e-commerce channels are further propelling the market growth. Moreover, manufacturers in the region are introducing new product variants, such as sprays, wipes, foam, which is attracting a broader customer base. Furthermore, numerous personal hygiene awareness campaigns and initiatives in the region by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the World Health Organization (WHO) are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-hand-sanitizer-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Ecolab

Gojo Industries, Inc

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Procter & Gamble Company

C. Johnson & Son, Inc

Edgewell Personal Care LLC

Unilever US, Inc

Vi-Jon Group

Breakup by Type:

Alcohol- Based

Non-Alcoholic

Breakup by Ingredient:

Natural

Organic

Synthetic

Breakup by Product Form:

Gel

Liquid

Foam

Spray

Others

Breakup by Pack Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Hospitals

Households

Restaurants and Hotels

Other

Breakup by Country

United States

Canada

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/