North America Smart TV Market 2021-2026: Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Smart TV Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America smart TV market reached a value of US$ 35.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. A smart television (TV) is an internet-enabled TV integrated with interactive web features. It enables the users to stream videos and music, access compatible media content stored on the computer, play games and browse the web. Smart TV includes voice control functions, online streaming applications, media players and a user-friendly interface. It can also connect with wireless input devices, such as keyboards, smartphones and tablets, to enhance usability and control. In comparison to the traditional televisions, smart TVs are equipped with built-in software and application that runs over-the-top content (OTT) and on-demand streaming media.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The North America smart TV market is primarily being driven by the increasing viewership of online content and the development of advanced entertainment technologies. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and voice control features that assist in language recognition and offer improved user experience, are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the significant penetration of high-speed internet and utilization of smart devices among consumers, are anticipated to drive the market growth across the region.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Resolution Type:

4K UHD TV

HD TV

Full HD TV

8K TV

Breakup by Screen Size:

Below 32 Inches

32 to 45 Inches

46 to 55 Inches

56 to 65 Inches

Above 65 Inches

Breakup by Screen Type:

Flat

Curved

Breakup by Technology:

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode (QLED)

Breakup by Platform:

Android

Roku

WebOS

Tizen OS

iOS

MyHomeScreen

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

