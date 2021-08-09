Pico Projectors Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Analysis and Growth

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pico Projectors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global pico projectors market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global pico projectors market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. Pico projectors refer to ultra-portable projectors that project the content from a smartphone, tablet, camera or any other memory device onto a flat surface. These projectors primarily use LED light engines and can run on their internal batteries for a span of over 1 to 2 hours. Nowadays, pico projectors are gaining immense popularity as home entertainment devices as they project an image larger than that projected by a laptop for streaming movies and general TV or sports programs.

Global Pico Projectors Market Trends:

Pico projectors are compact in size, consume low energy, and offer higher resolution and high-quality images as compared to the conventional, bulky projectors. They also enable information to be accessed and shared easily from portable devices. Owing to these features, there has been an increase in the sales of pico projectors across the globe. Besides this, they are extensively used in the defense sector for real-time 3D visualization of enemy positions, bunker locations, and plot charts of sea- or land-based force structures. Also, many leading companies are developing advanced pico projectors by using laser scanning micro projection technology to enhance their functionality. This technology is expected to further penetrate in wearable devices and automotive industries to provide next-generation augmented reality (AR) displays and human-machine interactivity.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Lenovo Group Limited, Aaxa Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments, Acer Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Microvision Inc., Sony Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., RIF6 LLC, Celluon Inc., Cremotech Co Ltd., Global Aiptek Corporation, Miroir USA, Optoma Technology Corporation, etc.

Market Breakup by Technology:

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Laser Beam Steering

Holographic Laser Projection

Liquid Crystal on Silicon

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Embedded

Non-Embedded

Market Breakup by Component:

Light Source

Illumination System

Projector Lens

Others

Market Breakup by Specification:

Brightness 0-50 Lumens 50-100 Lumens 100-150 Lumens >150 Lumens

Power Source In-Built Battery Non-Battery



Market Breakup by Compatibility:

Laptop/Desktop

Smartphones

Digital Camera

Portable Media Players

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Business & Education

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

