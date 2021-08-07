Intelligent Threat Security Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Symantec, IBM, FireEye

Important data are often prone to a number of threats which are advanced, persistent and complex threats. These threats endanger the security of the company. In order to secure the data, threat intelligence security services are being widely used. Intelligent Threat Security refers to solutions that gather raw data about emerging or existing threat actors and threats from different sources and keep the organizations informed about the risks of zero-day threats and exploits, advanced persistent threats and how to protect against them. This solution also has the ability to evaluate and understand information associated with all types of cyber-attacks.

The latest study released on the Global Intelligent Threat Security Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Intelligent Threat Security Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Symantec (United States),IBM (United States),FireEye (United States),Check Point (United States),Trend Micro (Japan),Dell Technologies (United States),McAfee (United States),LogRhythm (United States),LookingGlass Cyber Solutions (United States),Proofpoint (United States),Kaspersky (Russia),Group-IB (Russia),AlienVault (United States),Webroot (United States),Digital Shadows (United States),Optiv (United States),ThreatConnect (United States),CrowdStrike (United States),Farsight Security (United States),Intel 471 (United States),Blueliv (Spain),PhishLabs (United States),DomainTools (United States),Flashpoint (United States),SurfWatch Labs (United States)

Market Trend:

Technological Advancement In Intelligent Threat Security

Market Drivers:

Growing Number of Targeted Attacks and Uniquitous Apts

Rise in Level of Interconnectivity Due to Rising IOT and BYO Trend

Requirement to Deploy Next-Gen Cybersecurity

Challenges:

Complexity in Deriving Quality Information From Huge Volumes of Threats Data

Lack of Context and Duplicate Data

Opportunities:

Integration of Machine Learning, AI, Big Data Analytics With Threat Intelligence

The Global Intelligent Threat Security Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On Premises), Organization Size (Large enterprises, SMEs), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Defense, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Education, Retail, Transportation, Manufacturing, Others), Service (Managed Service, Advanced Threat Monitoring, Security Intelligence Feed, Professional Service, Consulting Service, Training and Support), Solution (Security Information And Event Management (SIEM), Identity And Access Management (IAM), Security And Vulnerability Management (SVM), Risk Management, Incident Forensics, Log Management)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Intelligent Threat Security Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Intelligent Threat Security Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Intelligent Threat Security market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Intelligent Threat Security Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Intelligent Threat Security

Chapter 4: Presenting the Intelligent Threat Security Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Intelligent Threat Security market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Intelligent Threat Security Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

