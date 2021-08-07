Mental Health Software Market to Get a New Boost | Netsmart Technologies, Qualifacts Systems, Cerner

Mental Health software automates the procedure of handling the activities involved in patient’s record-keeping, billing, scheduling for mental health facilities, it is basically the number of various software systems used operation. The software can be used by mental health professionals like therapists, psychologists, counselors the clinics. The mental health software bridges the gap between standalone or general health care solutions, which offer limited functionality needs in this practice like psychiatric SOAP notes, an ONC-ATCB-certified EHR, etc.

The latest study released on the Global Mental Health Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Mental Health Software Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Netsmart Technologies (United States),Qualifacts Systems Inc. (United States),Valant Medical Solutions, Inc. (United States),Cerner Corporation (United States),The Echo Group, Inc. (United States),MindLinc (United States),Welligent, Inc. (United States),NXGN Management, LLC (United States),Epic Systems Corporation (United States),Snapclarity Inc. (Canada),Core Solutions Inc (India),Credible Inc. (United States)

Market Trend:

Emerging Number of Mental Health Professionals

Advancements in Mental Health Software with Enhanced Features

Market Drivers:

The Growing Prevalence of Mental Health Sufferings in People Around the World

Need for Automating the Mental Health Process for Easy Management

Challenges:

Regulatory Norms on Mental Health Systems

Opportunities:

More Awareness in Community Centers and Inpatient Facilities Regarding Mental Health

Rising Government Spending and Support for Improvement in Mental Health Systems

The Global Mental Health Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Patients, Clinics, Hospitals, Private Practices), Platform (Tablets, Smartphone, Desktop), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Features (Clinical {Electronic Health Records}, Clinical Support, Health Management, E-prescribing, Tele-health, Others), End User (Psychologists, Psychiatrists, Counselors, Others)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Mental Health Software Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Mental Health Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Mental Health Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Mental Health Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Mental Health Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Mental Health Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Mental Health Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Mental Health Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

