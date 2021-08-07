Global Electronic Cigarette Market – Key Data Points Mapped for Industry Professionals

According to TMR, the Global Electronic Cigarette Market is accounted for $9.39 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $58.32 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period. Growing awareness towards harmful effects of smoking traditional cigarettes are few of factor fuelling the market growth. However, lack of information provided by the manufacturers regarding safety, use, and maintenance of devices are restricting the market growth.

Click Here to Get Sample Premium Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12155

E-cigarettes are devices that operate by heating a liquid solution to a high enough temperature so that it produces an aerosol that is inhaled. Solutions, sometimes called e-liquids, typically include nicotine, flavoring and a humectant, such as propylene glycol, to retain moisture and create an aerosol when heated. Many of the flavorings and humectants used in e-liquids have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for oral consumption, but not for inhalation, due to the lack of research regarding the safety of these compounds when inhaled.

Based on distribution channel, online channels segment is having a huge demand, owing to the increasing adoption of e-commerce. By Geography, Europe is estimated to have a lucrative growth in emerging countries such as U.K., France, and Russian markets due to increasing seven traditional cigarette smokers classify themselves as current e-cigarette smokers.

Some of the key players profiled in the Electronic Cigarette market include Philip Morris International, Healthier Choices Management Corp, MCIG Inc., ITC Limited, Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco plc, Japan Tobacco, Inc., J WELL France, Imperial Tobacco Group, Nicotek Llc, Njoy Inc., International Vapor Group, Reynolds American Inc and Vmr Flavours Llc.

Products Covered:

• Cig-A-Like

• Completely Disposable Model

• Modular

• Next-Generation

• Personalized Vaporizer

• Rechargeable

• Rechargeable but Disposable Cartomizer

• T-Vapor

• Vape Mod

• Vaporizer

Aftermarkets Covered:

• Battery & Charger

• Refill

• Other Aftermarkets

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12155/Single

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Online

• Specialist E-Cig Shops

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Tobacconist

• Vape Shops

• Other Distribution Channels

Age-Groups Covered:

• 16-24

• 25-34

• 35-44

• 45-54

• 55-65

• 65+

Battery Modes Covered:

• Automatic E-Cigarette

• Manual E-Cigarette

Genders Covered:

• Female

• Male

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request For Report Discounts @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12155

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances