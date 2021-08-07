Mobile Cobots Market Worldwide Analysis By Financial Overview, Research Methodologies and Forecast To 2027

“The cobots industry is projected to gain traction in Europe region owing to favorable regulations promoting cobots applications across industries for reducing the need for safety barriers between humans and robots.

Mobile cobots are intelligent and easily transportable robots that are designed to work as assistants alongside people in a shared workplace. With the help of cutting-edge, self-driving vehicle technology, these cobots are set to upend the world of industrial robots by making automation a feasible and affordable trend for many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the world. Dependable features such as bionic motions, superior sensitivity, and on-the-fly switches between supervised and autonomous tasks are the hallmarks of mobile cobots. A study conducted by an MIT professor reveals that an efficient collaboration of robots and humans can be more productive than teams made of either robots or humans alone.

Robots in factories have typically been large, caged devices that perform repetitive, dangerous work in lieu of humans. As the smartphone revolution and development of autonomous vehicles have driven down costs of off-the-shelf hardware, smaller, more dexterous robots have come onto the factory floor.

Micro-electromechanical (MEM) sensor technology has been introduced and it is beneficial particularly for the industrial robotics sector, as the technology can be used to, tactile, proximity

sensors, and develop navigation. The MEM sensors enable a robot to obtain sensory information to make decisions and execute actions in an autonomous and versatile manner.

The market is expected to gain much of the traction in Europe, where favorable regulations are promoting the use of cobots across industries in order to cut down the need for safety fences between robots and humans. The high acceptance of technologically advanced assets is also providing a significant boost to the growth of the region. The increase in regulations pertaining to safety standards in collaborative technology and the continuous advancements in sensor technology coupled with the rising focus on safety sensors are fuelling the growth of the North America mobile cobots market. The growth of Asia Pacific and Rest of the World will be supplemented by the growing trend of industrial automation and the flourishing growth of the automotive industry in emerging countries.

Major Companies includes Yaskawa Motoman project. Some of the prominent players operating in the global mobile cobots market are Universal Robots, ABB, Adept, Fanuc, Kawasaki, Yaskawa, Nachi, Denso, Kuka, and Epson.”