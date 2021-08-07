Wearable medical devices market Size, Comprehensive Analysis, Development Strategy, Future Plans and Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2027 |Trends Market Research

According to Trends Market Research, Wearable medical devices market value was $10.6 billion in 2019, and it is predicted to rise to $67.2 billion by 2030. Furthermore, the market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% between 2020 and 2030. The increasing demand for technologically advanced products, rising fitness consciousness, surging population of geriatric people, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases are the major factors fueling the expansion of the market.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.
Key Market Segments
Based on Type
- Fitness Trackers
- Smartwatches
- Smart Cloths
- Hearing Aids
- Patches
- Breath Analyzers
Based on Application
- Sports & Fitness
- Remote Patient Monitoring
- Home Healthcare
Based on Distribution Channel
- Online
- Hypermarkets
- Pharmacies
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Singapore
- Japa
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
Apple Inc., Mad Apparel Inc., Proteus Digital Health Inc., Neurotech LLC, Garmin Ltd., Fitbit Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Moov Inc., Sony Corporation, Senseonics Holdings Inc., ZOLL Medical Corporation, and Medtronic plc are the key players in the global wearable medical devices market.
Overview of the Wearable Medical Devices Market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2017-2019 historical data and 2020-2028 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development