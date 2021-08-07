DNA sequencing Market 2021 Is booming Across the Globe by Share, Size, Growth, Segments and Forecast to 2027 |Trends Market Research

According to Trends Market Research, The global DNA sequencing Market was valued at $6,243 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $25,470 million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 19.0% from 2018 to 2025. The report analyses the global DNA sequencing Market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.
Click Here to Get Sample Premium Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13507
Key Market Segments
By Product
- Consumable
- Instrument
- Service
By Application
- Diagnostics
- Biomarkers & Cancer
- Reproductive Health
- Personalized Medicine
- Forensics
- Others
By Technology
- Sequencing by Synthesis
- Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
- Sequencing by Ligation
- Pyrosequencing
- Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing
- Chain Termination Sequencing
- Nanopore Sequencing
By End User
- Academic & Government Research Institutes
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Biotechnology Companies
- Hospitals & Clinics
- You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/13507/Single
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
The key players operating in the global DNA sequencing market include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., LI-COR Biosciences, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., SIEMENS AG, PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
The other prominent players in the value chain (but not included in the report) include Eurofins Scientific, Gatc Biotech AG, Macrogen, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., DNASTAR, Inc., Biomatters Ltd., New England Biolabs, Inc., and Myriad Genetics, Inc.
Request For Report Discounts @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/13507
Overview of the DNA sequencing Market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2017-2019 historical data and 2020-2028 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development