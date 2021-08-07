Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Overview by Top Players, Segments, Demand and Forecast till 2027

According to Trends Market Research, the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2028. The report analyses the global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.
Key Market Segments
By Type,
- Plastic bottles
- Blister packs
- Labels & accessories
- Caps & closures
- Pre-fillable syringes
- Medical specialty bags
- Temperature-controlled packaging
- Pouches & strip packs
- Pre-filled inhalers
- Vials
- Ampoules
- Medication tubes
- Jars & canisters
- Cartridges
- Others (paperboard boxes, corrugated boxes, and trays)
By Raw Material,
- Plastics & Polymers
- Paper & paperboards
- Glass
- Metals
By Drug-Delivery Mode,
- Oral Drugs
- Pulmonary
- Transdermal
- Injectables
- Topical
- Nasal
- Ocular/ Ophthalmic
- IV Drugs
- Others
By Product Type,
- Primary
- Secondary
By Region,
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Key players
Amcor plc (Australia), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Berry Global Inc. (US), Schott AG (Germany), and AptarGroup Inc. (US)
Overview of the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2017-2019 historical data and 2020-2028 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development