Interactive whiteboard market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2027

According to Trends Market Research, the Global Interactive whiteboard market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report analyses the global Interactive whiteboard market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.
Key Market Segments
Technology Outlook
- Infrared
- Resistive Membrane
- Electromagnetic Pen
- Capacitive
- Others
Form Factor Outlook
- Fixed
- Portable
Projection Technique Outlook
- Front Projection
- Rear Projection
Application Outlook
- Education
- Corporate
- Commercial
- Others
By Region,
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Key players
The market is highly consolidated and is characterized by intense competition resulting from the presence of major global players such as BenQ Corporation; Boxlight Corporation; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Google Inc.; and Microsoft Corporation. These market players particularly focus on introducing new products in the market to enhance their product portfolio and to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in May 2017, Panasonic Corporation introduced two touchscreen interactive displays, 4K direct with a 75-inch LED panel and a full HD direct-LED with a 65-inch panel, with a view to making whiteboard digital communication more affordable. Additionally, multiple users can simultaneously operate these interactive whiteboards and can be used for performing group activities.
Overview of the Interactive whiteboard market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2017-2019 historical data and 2020-2028 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development