Twist Wrap Packaging Market Report – Industry Outlook – Latest Development and Trends 2027

The twist wrap paper is used to package the confectionery or gifts to avoid the sealing and allow the hassle-free unwrapping. The twist wraps are made up of plastic or cellophane and paper by considering the products which are to be packing. In terms of confectionery applications. Twist wrap paper is the most prominent packaging format for chocolate, candy, toffees, lollipops, chewing gums, and bakery items across the globe. In the market, a wide range of twist wrap paper offered in different colors with high printability. The non-stick coating and excellent stretchability are the key properties due to which the twist wrap paper is used for the packaging of chocolate and candies.

The plastic or wax coated twist wrap paper used to provide an excellent barrier against moisture and heat. Mars Wrigley Confectionery, Ferrero Group, Mondel?z International, Meiji Co Ltd, Nestlé SA, Hershey Co, and other leading confectionery companies are responsible for setting the trends and influence the global twist wrap paper market.

Twist Wrap Paper Market: Dynamics

According to Switzerland based company Barry Callebaut, the well-known global supplier of chocolate and cocoa products, sales volumes increased by 8% to near about 1 Mn tonnes in the six months to end of February, driven by increases in all regions but especially Asia. These rapid growths in demand for chocolate and other confectionery products are projected to help in the improvement of global twist wrap paper market. The confectionery manufacturers mostly prefer the twist wrap papers for fast machine and packaging performance. The demand for twist wrap films is estimated to restrain the growth of global twist wrap paper market during the forecast period. The designed and glossy twist wrap paper for packaging on the gift is increased in terms of demand. The manufacturing attractive twist wrap paper along with high tensile properties and permeable to water and outer environment is trending among the key manufacturers. Confectionery companies looking forward to using the high properties twist wrap paper to build the strong brand identity and meeting the consumer’s demands. The use of small sachet for packaging the chocolate or candies is hampering the growth of twist wrap paper market.

Twist Wrap Paper Market: Segmentation

On the basis of thickness, the global twist wrap paper is segmented into:

Below 20 Micron

20 – 30 Micron

Above 30 Micron

On the basis of printability, the global twist wrap paper is segmented into:

Printed

Non-printed

On the basis of the layer, the global twist wrap paper is segmented into:

Single Layer

Multi-layer

On the basis of application, the global twist wrap paper is segmented into:

Confectionery Sweets Chocolate Gum

Cough Drop

Gift Wrapping

Twist Wrap Paper Market: Geographical Outlook

Global twist paper market growth mainly depends upon the growth of the confectionery industry. China is projected to dominate the global twist paper market due to high consumption of chocolate. In Western Europe, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are the key marketplace for the twisted paper due to the home of biggest industry players in confectionery product manufacturing. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to show the sluggish growth in the demand of twist wrap paper market during the forecast period. The increased production of the machine for wrapping the confectionery products in North America region is expected to be helpful in the growth of the twist wrap paper market. The ban on plastic for food packaging by the European Union is playing a key role in expanding the market share of twist wrap paper in the European region.

Twist Wrap Paper Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global twist wrap paper market are as follows: