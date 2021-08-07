Wood Coatings Market To Show Startling Growth During Forecast Period 2021–2027

According to Trends Market Research, The global Wood Coatings Market was valued at $7,800.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $11,985.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2025. The report analyses the global Wood Coatings Market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.
Key Market Segments
By Resin Type
- Polyurethane
- Acrylics
- Nitrocellulose
- Unsaturated Polyester
- Others
By Technology
- Waterborne
- Conventional Solid Solvent Borne
- High Solid Solvent Borne
- Powder Coating
- Radiation Cured
- Others
By End Use
- Furniture
- Joinery
- Flooring
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
The major key players operating in the wood coatings industry include Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., and Sherwin Williams Company. Other players operating in this market include Ashland Inc., Arkema SA, Hempel A/S, and ICI Paints. These major key players are adopting different strategies such as acquisition, business expansion, and collaboration to stay competitive in the global market.
Overview of the Wood Coatings Market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2017-2019 historical data and 2020-2028 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development