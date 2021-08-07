Global Research On: Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market 2021-2027 By Top Key Players, Types, Applications & Forecast

The Recent exploration on “Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, forecast to 2027" offered by Credible Markets, Industry is an extensive report that gives select bits of knowledge about Artificial Grass Turf business for new market participants and set up players. The report cautiously investigations every one of the fundamental parts of the Artificial Grass Turf market and gives an itemized outline of the development possibilities of the business. Alongside that the report additionally offers per user’s complete data about the most recent market patterns, pieces of the overall industry, and income development designs throughout the long term. The analysts utilize charts, outlines, pie graphs, and so on to clarify the information pictorially. Notwithstanding that to consider the market number, different tables are added to show the information in even structure. This aide the per users in understanding the information all the more effectively and unequivocally.

The global Artificial Grass Turf market is segmented By Company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Grass Turf market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Tuft Grass 10-25 mm

Tuft Grass Below 10 mm

Tuft Grass Above 25 mm

Segment by Application

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports

Others

The Artificial Grass Turf market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Artificial Grass Turf market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

Ten Cate

Shaw Sports Turf

FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport

Edel Grass B.V.

Unisport-Saltex Oy

GreenVision/Mattex

Mondo S.p.A.

Juta

Condor Grass

Nurteks

Taishan

Victoria PLC

ForestGrass

Forbex

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)

South America (Brazil, Others)

Some Points from Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Artificial Grass Turf Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Artificial Grass Turf Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Artificial Grass Turf Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Artificial Grass Turf Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Artificial Grass Turf Market Trends

2.3.2 Artificial Grass Turf Market Drivers

2.3.3 Artificial Grass Turf Market Challenges

2.3.4 Artificial Grass Turf Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Artificial Grass Turf Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Artificial Grass Turf Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Grass Turf Revenue

3.4 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Grass Turf Revenue in 2020

3.5 Artificial Grass Turf Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Artificial Grass Turf Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Artificial Grass Turf Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Artificial Grass Turf Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Artificial Grass Turf Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

