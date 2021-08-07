Public Safety Analytics Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story

The Latest research coverage on Public Safety Analytics Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/19442-global-public-safety-analytics-market-1

What is Public Safety Analytics?

The public safety analytics video analytics, identity, social media analytics, and various others, it works on the basis of predictive, prescriptive and descriptive analysis which includes all size are inundated with data and information. The analytics provides all the data regarding the public safety right from data from dash cams to emergency incident reports and criminal intelligence. The public safety analytics requires data at the right time to help public safety providers to solve crimes and ensure the safety of citizens.

On 3rd October 2019, Tyler Technologies Inc. announced it has launched its Socrata-based cloud application, Law Enforcement Analytics, a new data-rich product for public safety command staff. Law Enforcement Analytics allows public safety staff to have a comprehensive view of crime statistics in their community. With the tool, they can identify types of crimes that have increased or decreased in a given area, determine and visualize where crimes occurred, and pinpoint when crime types occur most frequently.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Predictive, Prescriptive, Descriptive), Application (Pattern Recognition, Incident Detection, Person of Interest Screening, Surveillance, Others), Deployment (Cloud Based, On Premises), Service (Regular Screening, Consulting, Maintenance and Support, Others), Solution (Video Analytics, Social Media Analytics, Identity Analytics, Sensor Data Analytics, Others), End User (Law Enforcement and Intelligence Bureau, Public Transportation Security, National Security, Critical Infrastructure Security, Others)

Market Trends:

Increasing Use of Video Analytics in Public Safety Analytics

Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analysis used in Public Safety Analytics

Market Drivers:

Increasing Need for the Safety and Security in the Public Setting

Demand for Efficient Use of Resources and Better Chance to Intercept Criminals

Challenges:

Technological Issus with Public Safety Analytics Tools

Opportunities:

Increasing Spendings on Public Safety Technologies Especially Due to the Prevailing Pandemic

What are the market factors that are explained in the Public Safety Analytics Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

