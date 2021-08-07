Melt Pump Market Outlook: Is Growth Potential Underestimated? | Top Players – Nordson Corporation ,Witte Pumps Technology GmbH ,Dover Corporation

The Latest research coverage on Melt Pump Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

What is Melt Pump?

Melt pump is also known as an accurate metering device that removes surging of the extruder screw, lowers backpressure and increases output. These pumps are widely used in applications such as PET sheets and rubber extrusion to recycling and compounding. These pumps are widely used in the extrusion process to maintain consistent pressure and throughput. Therefore, increasing demand from various end-user industries will expect to grow the melt pump market in the forecast period.

Major & Emerging Players in Melt Pump Market:-

Nordson Corporation (United States),Witte Pumps Technology GmbH (Germany),Dover Corporation (United States),Coperion GmbH (Coperion Capital GmbH) (Germany),Zenith Pumps (Colfax Corporation) (United States),Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan),OC Oerlikon (Switzerland),Jay Shree Bahuchar Engineering Works (India),JCTIMES Company Limited (China),Batte Machinery Zhengzhou Co., Ltd (China)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Extrusion, Recycling, Pelletizing and Compounding), End Use Industry (Chemical, Food and Beverage, Plastic, Textile, Oil and Gas, Others), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Power (AC, DC)

Market Trends:

Extremely Popular in the Textile Industry for Accurate Measurement of Color Pigments, Dye and Bleach

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand from Plastic and Rubber Industry to keep the flow and Pressure of the Melt Polymer

Rising Demand from Processing Industries to handle full Range of Pressure, Volume, and Production

Challenges:

It Generates Very Loud Noise

Repairing of Melt Pump is Very Complex

Opportunities:

Rising Adoption of this Pump from End-User Industries for Increasing the Production of Chemicals, Textiles, Food and Beverages

