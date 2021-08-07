Screenless Display Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom || Esterline Technologies Corp. ,Avegant Corporation ,Google, Inc.

The Latest research coverage on Screenless Display Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

What is Screenless Display?

Screenless display is a technology in which the images on the screen reach the viewerâ€™s eye without the use of display or projector. It is still in its nascent stages and being researched. A lot of studies already done on a screenless display. There is a lack of space on screen-based displays, which provides an opportunity for the development of screenless displays. The screenless display can display information on open space, human retina and even to the human brain. The technological developments in the screenless display will replace the touch screen display.

Major & Emerging Players in Screenless Display Market:-

Esterline Technologies Corp. (United States),Avegant Corporation (United States),Google, Inc. (United States),Displair, Inc. (Russia),Zebra Imaging, Inc. (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Holoxica Ltd. (United Kingdom),RealView Imaging Ltd. (Israel),Leia Inc. (United States),Microvision Inc. (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Holographic Display, Head-Mounted Display, Head-up Display), Vertical (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Others), Technology (Visual Image, Retinal Display, Synaptic Interface)

Market Trends:

Trend of Displays with Advanced Features

Market Drivers:

Accurate Colors and Higher Resolution Images

Wider Angle of View

Increased Awareness and Adoption of Advanced Technologies

Challenges:

Higher Investment in Developing Screenless Displays

Opportunities:

Demand for Display Systems Which Replaces the Touchscreen Displays

Growing Consumer Electronics Industry

