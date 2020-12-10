Graph Database Market Outlook To 2026: with Post COVID19 Growth Opportunities and Market Drivers

December 10, 2020

The report titled Graph Database Market: Strategic recommendations, Trends, Segmentation, Use case Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Global and Regional Forecast (to 2026)” delivers an in-depth analysis of the Graph Database market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Graph Database industry. Growth of the overall Graph Database market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Questions Answered in Graph Database Market Report: 

  • What will be the Graph Database Market generate by the end of the forecast period?
  • What are the major trends expected developing Graph Database Market?
  • What are the new major NPD, M&A, acquisitions in the Graph Database Market?
  • Which are the opportunities in the Graph Database Market after the COVID-19 pandemic? 
  • Which segment of the Graph Database Market is likely to have the highest market share by 2026?
  • What are the important factors and their effects on the Graph Database Market?
  • Which regions currently contributing the maximum market share to overall market?
  • What are the major considerations expected to drive the Graph Database Market?
  • What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the Graph Database Market to expand their geographic presence?
  • This report answers all questions and more about the industry, helping major stakeholders and key players in making the right business decisions and strategizing to achieve targeted goals.

The major players profiled in this report include:

  • IBM
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • AWS
  • Neo4j
  • Orientdb
  • Teradata
  • Tibco Software
  • Franz
  • OpenLink Software
  • Marklogic
  • Tigergraph
  • MongoDB
  • Cray
  • Datastax
  • Ontotext
  • Stardog
  • Arangodb
  • Sparcity Technologies
  • Bitnine
  • Objectivity
  • Cambridge Semantics
  • Fluree
  • Blazegraph
  • Memgraph

Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

Based on Product Type Graph Database market is segmented into:

  • RDF
  • Property Graph 

Based on Application Graph Database market is segmented into:

  • BFSI
  • Telecom and IT
  • Retail and eCommerce
  • Healthcare and Life Sciences
  • Manufacturing
  • Government and Public
  • Transportation and Logistics
  • Energy and Utilities
  • Others

Regional Coverage of the Graph Database Market:

  • North America (US and Canada)
  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
  • Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents Includes Major Pointes as follows:

  1. Graph Database Market Overview
  2. Global Graph Database Market Competition by Manufacturers
  3. Global Graph Database Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)
  4. Global Graph Database Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)
  5. Global Graph Database Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
  6. Global Graph Database Market Analysis by Application
  7. Global Graph Database Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
  8. Graph Database Manufacturing Cost Analysis
  9. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
  10. Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
  11. Market Effect Factors Analysis
  12. Global Graph Database Market Forecast (2019-2026)
  13. Research Findings and Conclusion
  14. Appendix

