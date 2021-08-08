Propylene Oxide Market May Set New Epic Growth Story With The Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries, Royal Dutch Shell

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Propylene Oxide Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Propylene Oxide market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors’ development activities.

Key Players in This Report Include:

The Dow Chemical Company (United States), LyondellBasell Industries (Netherlands), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands), Huntsman Corporation (United States), BASF (Germany), Asahi Glass Company (Japan), Repsol, (Spain), Sumitomo Chemical Company (Japan), SKC Co., Ltd. (South Korea),

What is Propylene Oxide Market?

Propylene oxide is an organic, volatile, flammable, colorless liquid compound which soluble in both ether and alcohol. It is mainly used as an intermediate chemical in the manufacture of adhesives, coatings, flexible foams, rigid foams, injection moldings, and elastomers. It is also used as a chemical for adhesives, grouts, paints, waterproofing, and materials. It is used majorly in the manufacture of propylene glycol and polyether polyols. Growing demand for propylene oxide from major end-use industries and high growth in building & the construction industry in India, China, Brazil, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and others countries in the previous few years are some of the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market.

Influencing Trends:

Technology Advancement of the Propylene oxide

Increasing Usage of Polyurethanes in Thermal Insulators, Sealants and Flooring Materials

Growth Drivers:

Growing Demand for Propylene Oxide from End-Use Industries in the Asia Pacific Region

Increasing Demand for Polyether Polyols for the Production of Polyurethanes

Market Opportunities:

Growing Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Growing Healthcare Industry Worldwide

The Global Propylene Oxide Market Scope and Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Glycol Ethers, Propylene Glycol, Polyether Polyols), Production Process (Chlorohydrin Process, Styrene Monomer Process, TBA Co-Product Process, Others), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Chemical & Pharmaceuticals, Others)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.) North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

(United States, Canada & Mexico) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.) Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).

Overall, the Propylene Oxide Market report is a reliable source for accessing the research data that is projected to exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides information such as economic scenarios, benefits, limits, trends, market growth rates, and figures. SWOT analysis is also incorporated in the report along with speculation attainability investigation and venture return investigation.

