Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future | Indian Oil, Mitsubishi Chemical, Honam Petrochemical

Indian Oil Corporation (India), Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan), Honam Petrochemical (South Korea), Reliance Industries (India), Samyang Chemical (China), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Company (China), Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan), DuPont (United States), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan)

What is Purified Terephthalic Acid Market?

Purified terephthalic acid (PTA) is a raw material used in making high-performance multi-puropose plastics such as polybutyl terephthalate (PBT), polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and new bioplastic polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT). It is made by causing a reaction between the secondary petroleum product paraxylene (PX) and acetic acid. It is also used in making clothes and plastic bottles. Its properties include excellent weathering, resistance towards chemical and stains, hard and flexible, good glass transition temperature range, efficient powder flow and fluidizing characteristics.

Growing Demand for Bio-Plastic Production

High Demand for Carbonated Plastic Bottles Due To Flexibility and Toughness

Increasing Use of PTA in Various Industries

Growing Packaging Industry Worldwide

Rising Demand from Paints and Coating Industry

by Type (PET Resins, Polyester Fiber, Films, Others), Application (Cyclohexanedimethanol Production, Plasticizers, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Textiles, Bottling and Packaging, Furnishing), Manufacturing Process (Amoco Process, Cooxidation, Multistage Oxidation, Henkel Process)

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.) North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

(United States, Canada & Mexico) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.) Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).

Overall, the Purified Terephthalic Acid Market report is a reliable source for accessing the research data that is projected to exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides information such as economic scenarios, benefits, limits, trends, market growth rates, and figures. SWOT analysis is also incorporated in the report along with speculation attainability investigation and venture return investigation.

