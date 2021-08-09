Bone Anchored Hearing Aids Market 2021-26: Global Growth, Outlook, and Industry Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bone Anchored Hearing Aids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global bone anchored hearing aids market size reached US$ 196 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 224 Million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.80% during 2021-2026. Also known as an osseointegrated mastoid implant, bone anchored hearing aids (BAHA) refer to surgically implanted devices utilized by individuals experiencing different types of hearing loss. They represent an acceptable alternative if an air-conduction hearing aid is contraindicated. They comprise a titanium bone implant and a sound processor that conducts sound vibrations and assists in propagating sound directly to the inner ear. As compared to the traditional bone conduction hearing aids, BAHA provides better sound quality, greater comfort, and lesser chances of infection.
Global Bone Anchored Hearing Aids Market Trends:
The growing prevalence of hearing loss amongst the geriatric and pediatric population represents one of the key factors strengthening the BAHA market growth. Apart from this, a considerable rise in the demand for customized hearing devices, coupled with technological advancements in bone conduction, such as noise reduction and ease in usage, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, governing agencies of numerous countries are implementing stringent regulations that require neonates to be screened for hearing loss. This, in confluence with the availability of better reimbursement coverage, is positively influencing the sales BAHAs. Other major factors, including the growth in the healthcare infrastructure and rising expenditure on healthcare facilities, are fostering the growth of the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Auditdata A/S, Cochlear Ltd., Demant A/S, GN Hearing A/S (GN Store Nord A/S), Natus Medical Incorporated, Sonova Holding AG, Starkey Hearing Technologies and Widex A/S.
Breakup by Raw Material:
- Titanium Alloy
- Ceramics Composites
- Others
Breakup by Hearing Loss Type:
- Sensorineural Hearing Loss
- Conductive Hearing Loss
- Mixed Hearing Loss
- Single Sided Deafness
Breakup by End User:
- Pediatrics
- Adults
- Geriatrics
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
