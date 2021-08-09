Cloud-Based VDI Market 2021-26: Size, Growth, Industry Share, Trends, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cloud-Based VDI Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cloud-based VDI market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026. A cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is a technology that is utilized to create a virtualized desktop environment on a remote server setup. This is used by various organizations and enterprises to virtually access the required data and files through login credentials. This assists in achieving the business developments of the organization from a remote location by delivering the virtual desktop image over a centralized network to mobile phones, computers and other devices of users. This can be further used by them to interact with the operating system and its applications in real-time. It also provides enhanced security and decreased infrastructure costs when compared with on-premises VDI. As a result, it is widely employed across the healthcare, education and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Cloud-Based VDI Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing digitization and virtualization in numerous organizations across the globe. Cloud-based VDI forms an essential component of several enterprises due to the increasing need for centralizing applications and end user data. This aids them in providing enhanced backup and reliable computing solutions to their customers. It also assists in improving data security, workforce mobility and centralized management, thereby providing a thrust to the market growth. This is further supported by the growing need for fast and reliable computing solutions across numerous industries and the ever-evolving end user computing policies. Apart from this, cloud-based VDIs are now being widely equipped with advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR), to offer improved performance to end users. This, along with the growing investments in research and development (R&D) activities, is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market. The growing adoption of the hybrid deployment model that offers the flexibility of computational infrastructure on the premise, as well as the accessibility to the public cloud infrastructure, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the emerging trend of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) in the corporate sector, along with advancements in mobile technology.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Hp Inc., International Business Machines, Microsoft Corporation, NComputing Co. Ltd., Rackspace Us Inc., Vmware Inc., etc.

Breakup by Depolyment Type:

Private

Public

Hybrid

Breakup by End-User:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Education

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

