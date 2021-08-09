Blister Packaging Market Forecast 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Key Players, Growth and Opportunity

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Blister Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global blister packaging market reached a value of US$ 21.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global blister packaging market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Blister packaging is a type of retail packaging that usually involves a cavity made from thermoformed plastics, paper, or metal foil. It protects the contents against humidity, UV rays, odor, gas, temperature changes and oxygen. It also ensures enhanced barrier protection and high temper resistance resulting in prolonged shelf-life of the products. Nowadays, various consumer goods manufacturers and retailers are opting for blister packaging as it simplifies the retail-level distribution of products by protecting their integrity and providing secure handling and transportation. This type of packaging is shelf ready and eliminates the need for additional cartons, which helps in reducing the cost of packaging.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blister-packaging-market/requestsample

Global Blister Packaging Market Trends:

The rising demand for blister packaging in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and cosmetics and personal care industries has augmented the growth of the market. With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and thyroid, the demand for medicines has increased across the globe. As a result, healthcare companies are opting for better-quality and high-end packaging, such as blister packaging, to reduce the adverse effects of the open atmosphere on sensitive drugs. Other than this, high-quality, food-grade plastic blister trays are used in the packaging of food items, including eggs, fruits, chocolates, chewing gums, and biscuits, due to their cost-effectiveness and the ability to be formed in different shapes. Also, the hectic and on-the-go lifestyles of consumers have augmented the demand for ready-to-eat food items, which is further fueling the market growth. Moreover, several organizations are promoting the usage of blister packaging for reducing packaging wastage, thereby minimizing environmental pollution.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blister-packaging-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company, Inc.

The DOW Chemical Company

Westrock Company

Sonoco Products Company

Constantia Flexibles GmbH

I.Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Display Pack, Inc.

Pharma Packaging Solutions

Breakup by Product Type:

Carded

Clamshell

Breakup by Raw Material:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Aclar

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Breakup by Technology:

Thermoforming

Cold Forming

Breakup by End-Use:

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial Goods

Food

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group:

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/