Specialty Paper Market 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Key Players, Business Opportunity and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Specialty Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global specialty paper market reached a volume of 35.8 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global specialty paper market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Specialty papers are superior quality papers that are manufactured using nano-based materials, composites and fibers. Various kinds of pulp including wood pulp, wood chips, cotton fiber and recycled paper are also utilized in their production. These papers are designed for specific applications as they possess numerous beneficial properties like dimensional stability, density, porosity, smoothness, and absorptivity. As a result, they are extensively employed across diverse industries such as retail, healthcare, construction, packaging and labeling, and laundry care.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Specialty Market Trends:

Owing to their unique properties like enhanced moisture retention, pH levels and hygiene, specialty papers are apt to be used as a packaging material across the food and beverage industry. Significant growth in the industry on account of changing lifestyle and inflating disposable income levels is driving the demand for these papers. Furthermore, escalating sales of on-the-go food products, coupled with the increasing popularity of single-serve instant beverage mix sachets, is also positively influencing the sales of these papers. Moreover, they are widely used in the e-commerce sector for labeling and packaging applications. Apart from this, increasing regulations on the use of plastic bags on a global level due to a rise in environmental concerns have led users to make a shift towards specialty paper alternatives. These papers are also utilized for safeguarding a wide range of merchandise during transportation. Also, specialty papers are widely utilized for the production of masking tapes used in the construction industry.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being International Paper Company, Stora Enso, Nippon Paper Group, Inc, Mondi PLC., Sappi Ltd., ITC Ltd., Domtar Corporation, Glatfelter, Fedrigoni and Munksjo Group.

On the basis of the product type , the market has been divided into label and release papers, printing papers, flexible packaging papers, rolling papers, décor papers, banknotes and security papers, and others. Amongst these, label and release papers account for the biggest market segment.

, the market has been divided into label and release papers, printing papers, flexible packaging papers, rolling papers, décor papers, banknotes and security papers, and others. Amongst these, label and release papers account for the biggest market segment. Based on the raw material , pulp represents the most common raw material. Other major segments include fillers and binders, additives, coatings and others.

, pulp represents the most common raw material. Other major segments include fillers and binders, additives, coatings and others. On the basis of the application, the market has been segregated into packaging and labeling, printing and writing, industrial use, building and construction, and food service. At present, the packaging and labeling segment exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

