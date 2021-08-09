China Shrimp Market 2021-2026: Key Players, Industry Analysis, and Industry Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “China Shrimp Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the shrimp market in China reached a volume of 2.07 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the shrimp market in China to exhibit steady growth during 2021-2026. Shrimp is a marine, edible decapod crustacean having a laterally compressed and elongated body with long antennae and legs. While it has low concentrations of saturated fats, it is rich in iodine, calcium, proteins, zinc, omega-3s, and vitamins B3 and D. Shrimp consumption helps in weight management, improving bone and brain health, relieving eye fatigue, as well as lowering blood pressure and the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. These benefits in confluence with factors, such as inflating income levels and altering food habits of consumers in China are catalyzing the demand for shrimp.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

China Shrimp Market Trends:

Owing to strong economic growth, the dietary preferences of individuals in China are undergoing a nutritional transition. As a result, they are shifting from a carbohydrate-based diet to food items that have higher levels of proteins which, in turn, is strengthening the shrimp market in the country. Apart from this, the demand for value-added and convenient shrimp products is also experiencing steady growth in China. Rapid urbanization, in confluence with hectic schedules, has resulted in the rising demand for cooked and breaded shrimp products as they are ready-to-eat food items which do not require extensive preparation before cooking. Moreover, the burgeoning e-commerce industry is boosting the online sales of shrimp in the country. Furthermore, strong government support also acts as a significant catalyst in the development of the shrimp aquaculture industry in China. The “five-year plans” of the Government of China have a strong focus on fisheries and aquaculture development and are being implemented on the national, provincial and county levels.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Environment:

Farmed

Wild

Breakup by Domestic Production and Imports:

Domestic Production

Imports

Breakup by Species:

Penaeus vannamei

Penaeus monodon

Macrobrachium rosenbergii

Others

Breakup by Product Categories:

Peeled

Shell-on

Cooked

Breaded

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Traditional Retail

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Hotels and Restaurants

Online Stores

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed in the report, covering the detailed profiles of the major players operative in the industry.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

